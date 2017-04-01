OVERLOOKING 100,000,000 DEAD BODIES: MIT PRESS PUBLISHES "COMMUNISM FOR KIDS"

Academic freedom is one thing, political indoctrination against the American way of life is quite another …
Can the author point to any political experiment, other than capitalism, that has advantaged so many, so quickly? Where freedom is the norm and individuals are more important than the state? If one were intellectually honest, one might take a look at the Muslims to see what a confluence of church and state have wrought over a millennium. Where torture and death are commonplace occurrences, and some local power-broker is exploiting their power?
And about that system, we “enjoy,” do you see people illegally entering communist countries for the superior lifestyle and opportunities if offers.
The “BIG LIE” …
Once again, the progressives are trying to indoctrinate children who are too young to observe what is happening in so-called “communist” countries like China, Russia, Cambodia, Cuba, Venezuela, and that great experiment in North Korea where the population is not only isolated and strictly controlled, but almost free from outside influences. Children who are, by design, not being taught history – or the fact that a hundred million people died a horrible death after the pain and suffering from living under the dictatorships that purport to be communist-inspired.
But that’s the essence of the problem. To believe in communism, one must believe that people are unexceptional population units that must be centrally managed by an enlightened elite. And, that somehow, human nature will not prevail. Human nature that demands that there are leaders and followers, that totemic symbols of leadership must be respected, and that there will be a period of turbulence while everything shakes out. What do you think might happen when plans do not work out, and the leadership applies increasing force to maintain their power? What do you think might happen when people realize that their leaders are living like potentates while they struggle for survival? What do you think will happen when scarce resources are allocated to those who help the leadership maintain their power base?
And, what do you think might happen when people see that science proves that diversity and equality of outcome is a sham. Consider a rain forest where some species of trees are a little bit taller and a little bit stronger than the surrounding species. Year-after-year, getting more sunshine and nutrients than the surrounding trees. Evolving over time to maintain this “natural” advantage that defies diversity in the surrounding species and obviates equality of outcomes. Communism cannot exist in nature – and so it remains a theoretical construct used only for fomenting revolution to assist the latest group of power-hungry tyrants to accrete enough power to build a perpetual power base. That is, until the next revolution or catastrophic natural disaster like the plague.
Bottom line …
I now have little or no respect for the MIT Press and wonder if their progressive tendencies will now them to pervert science for the sake of ideology. After all, with the progressives, the end always justifies the means, fair or foul. I am not saying we must ban this book, but that we must become more aware of what is being taught to our children by the progressives who hate the United States and want to destroy it from within. I am saying our nation is at the crossroads, where a deeply divided populace can, through ignorance or apathy, drive us down the wrong path.
We are so screwed.
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius