OVERLOOKING 100,000,000 DEAD BODIES: MIT PRESS PUBLISHES "COMMUNISM FOR KIDS"

Academic freedom is one thing, political indoctrination against the American way of life is quite another …

Communism for Kids By Bini Adamczak

Translated by Jacob Blumenfeld and Sophie Lewis Overview Once upon a time, people yearned to be free of the misery of capitalism. How could their dreams come true? This little book proposes a different kind of communism, one that is true to its ideals and free from authoritarianism. Offering relief for many who have been numbed by Marxist exegesis and given headaches by the earnest pompousness of socialist politics, it presents political theory in the simple terms of a children’s story, accompanied by illustrations of lovable little revolutionaries experiencing their political awakening. It all unfolds like a story, with jealous princesses, fancy swords, displaced peasants, mean bosses, and tired workers–not to mention a Ouija board, a talking chair, and a big pot called “the state.” Before they know it, readers are learning about the economic history of feudalism, class struggles in capitalism, different ideas of communism, and more. Finally, competition between two factories leads to a crisis that the workers attempt to solve in six different ways (most of them borrowed from historic models of communist or socialist change). Each attempt fails, since true communism is not so easy after all. But it’s also not that hard. At last, the people take everything into their own hands and decide for themselves how to continue. Happy ending? Only the future will tell. With an epilogue that goes deeper into the theoretical issues behind the story, this book is perfect for all ages and all who desire a better world. About the Author Bini Adamczak is a Berlin-based social theorist and artist. She writes on political theory, queer politics, and the past future of revolutions. Endorsements “Communism for Kids, by Bini Adamczak, is in fact for everyone, an inspired and necessary book especially now, a moment when people feel that we are on the verge of the destruction of the world, and without any new world to hope for, or believe in. Have two hundred years of capitalism brought us freedom? Or just more inequality than has ever been experienced by humans on earth? Global capitalism is not human destiny, it merely is. To think beyond it, with the help of Adamczak’s primer, is to take a first step toward freedom, at least the freedom to imagine other worlds.”

—Rachel Kushner, author of The Flamethrowers “This delightful little book may be helpful in showing youngsters there are other forms of life and living than the one we currently ‘enjoy’; and even some adults might learn from it as well. At a time when our younger generations are not only dissatisfied but active enough to have some new thoughts of their own and to look around seriously for alternatives, political pedagogy has a real function and might well, as here, be reinvented in new ways.”

—Fredric R. Jameson, Knut Schmidt-Nielsen Professor of Comparative Literature, Professor of Romance Studies (French); Director of Institute for Critical Theory, Duke University Source: Communism for Kids | The MIT Press

Can the author point to any political experiment, other than capitalism, that has advantaged so many, so quickly? Where freedom is the norm and individuals are more important than the state? If one were intellectually honest, one might take a look at the Muslims to see what a confluence of church and state have wrought over a millennium. Where torture and death are commonplace occurrences, and some local power-broker is exploiting their power?

And about that system, we “enjoy,” do you see people illegally entering communist countries for the superior lifestyle and opportunities if offers.

The “BIG LIE” …

Once again, the progressives are trying to indoctrinate children who are too young to observe what is happening in so-called “communist” countries like China, Russia, Cambodia, Cuba, Venezuela, and that great experiment in North Korea where the population is not only isolated and strictly controlled, but almost free from outside influences. Children who are, by design, not being taught history – or the fact that a hundred million people died a horrible death after the pain and suffering from living under the dictatorships that purport to be communist-inspired.

But that’s the essence of the problem. To believe in communism, one must believe that people are unexceptional population units that must be centrally managed by an enlightened elite. And, that somehow, human nature will not prevail. Human nature that demands that there are leaders and followers, that totemic symbols of leadership must be respected, and that there will be a period of turbulence while everything shakes out. What do you think might happen when plans do not work out, and the leadership applies increasing force to maintain their power? What do you think might happen when people realize that their leaders are living like potentates while they struggle for survival? What do you think will happen when scarce resources are allocated to those who help the leadership maintain their power base?

And, what do you think might happen when people see that science proves that diversity and equality of outcome is a sham. Consider a rain forest where some species of trees are a little bit taller and a little bit stronger than the surrounding species. Year-after-year, getting more sunshine and nutrients than the surrounding trees. Evolving over time to maintain this “natural” advantage that defies diversity in the surrounding species and obviates equality of outcomes. Communism cannot exist in nature – and so it remains a theoretical construct used only for fomenting revolution to assist the latest group of power-hungry tyrants to accrete enough power to build a perpetual power base. That is, until the next revolution or catastrophic natural disaster like the plague.

Bottom line …

I now have little or no respect for the MIT Press and wonder if their progressive tendencies will now them to pervert science for the sake of ideology. After all, with the progressives, the end always justifies the means, fair or foul. I am not saying we must ban this book, but that we must become more aware of what is being taught to our children by the progressives who hate the United States and want to destroy it from within. I am saying our nation is at the crossroads, where a deeply divided populace can, through ignorance or apathy, drive us down the wrong path.

We are so screwed.

-- steve