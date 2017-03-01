OCS: TODAY IS A DAY OF SADNESS: OUR POLITICIANS HAVE SOLD "AMERICA" FOR THEIR PERSONAL GAIN!

I listened to the news today and have a hard time imagining a future that will allow children to play free of parental supervision and political correctness.

What was once unacceptable has been normalized and is now acceptable. Still wrong, but accepted by those who refuse to look beyond their noses or are afraid of the consequences of speaking out against one’s peers and social group.

My parent’s generation was responsible for their country, themselves, their children, and their community; even to the point of personal sacrifice. My generation produced anti-war hippies steeped in socialism and communism – and those types can be found everywhere in government and the arts. This next generation appears to need a computer to educate, entertain, and wipe their sorry asses. Unless someone starts teaching children history and they summon the courage to correct the system, we will become Venezuela: a land of immense natural resources that cannot feed its people. You are either rich or poor – with little or nothing in between. Misery is shared in the best socialist “equal justice” manner. And, it takes a revolution to set things right for the future.

We are so screwed.

-- steve