OCS: KILLING BILL O'REILLY

To those readers who asked what I was feeling about the abrupt end to The O’Reilly Factor and its pugnacious host, Bill O’Reilly …

The answer is “not much,” because I had long ago stopped watching the Fox network. After all, there is a certain point when it seems you have heard it all explained by the host and the various self-promoting talking heads who positioned themselves as “strategists.”

To his credit, Bill O’Reilly was, and is, probably the best “on demand” writer-producer-host in cable television history. A real news journalist turned celebrity-pundit. He is a multi-millionaire and best-selling author. Fox will probably settle his newly-signed $20 million contract on favorable terms that may keep him off other networks who are awaiting his “repentance” and return to the airwaves. In fact, what better way to begin your repentance tour than at the Vatican since O’Reilly is highly supportive of the Catholic Church. Perhaps with a little holy water sprinkled by the Pope himself. After all, O’Reilly has donated prodigiously to various Catholic charities and educational institutions.

O'Reilly's Statement ...

"Over the past 20 years at Fox News, I have been extremely proud to launch and lead one of the most successful news programs in history, which has consistently informed and entertained millions of Americans and significantly contributed to building Fox into the dominant news network in television. It is tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims. But that is the unfortunate reality many of us in the public eye must live with today. I will always look back on my time at Fox with great pride in the unprecedented success we achieved and with my deepest gratitude to all my dedicated viewers. I wish only the best for Fox News Channel." <Source>

Bottom line …

Bill O’Reilly fell on his own sword, so to speak, and any wounds he received were self-inflicted. You might even say O’Reilly met the devil in the guise of that horrible media whore/political operative Gloria Allred. But, rest assured, O’Reilly will be resurrected and returned to the fold.

And NO, I will not return to watching Fox. Being away from the artificial Sturm und Drang has been the best stress relief since President Obama left office.

I wish O’Reilly well as he was both entertaining and enlightening in the early days when Rush ruled the airwaves, Hannity was learning his craft, and Mark Levin was demonstrating the tenets of constitutional conservatism. If you want an excellent substitute, there is always Mark Levin on CRTV, a paid subscription program without commercials.

