MISSILE DIPLOMACY: COMING NEXT -- A SHOOT DOWN OF A NORTH KOREAN MISSILE?

Now that much of the world is applauding Donald Trump’s warning shot to the Assad regime over the use of chemical weapons, considered weapons of mass destruction, one might ask if he is willing to take on North Korea using the same rationale of international enforcement of ignored United Nations sanctions?

Since the Chinese President got an upfront seat at the Assad affair, might they now be willing to take stronger action against North Korea? Especially after Kim Jong Un assassinated his half-brother, who might have been a Chinese replacement for the rogue dictator if necessary. Even worse, the assassination used a banned chemical weapon of mass destruction similar to the type used by Syria. Few thought the nerve agent could be used on a single individual without great collateral damage.

Syria did not pose an existential threat to the United States as does the nuclear development of warheads and delivery vehicles in both North Korea and Iran. In fact, some believe that the North Korean nuclear tests are either a sales demonstration or a test of an Iranian weapon. Others believe that this next nuclear test will be the final test of a miniaturized warhead which will be placed into production to fill North Korea’s stockpile. The time for action without severe consequences is fast approaching.

Bottom line …

Trump is now an international wild card, continuing to destroy former President Obama’s policy of appeasement and non-engagement. Rahm Emanuel, Obama’s Chief of Staff, should be thrilled that Donald Trump is taking advantage of a crisis to pursue his political agenda – if he has one that goes beyond becoming the world’s greatest actor on the world’s largest stage.

We are still so screwed.

-- steve