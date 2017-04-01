MAY DAY: THE PROGRESSIVE SOCIALIST DEMOCRATS CELEBRATE THE CONTINUING DESTRUCTION OF AMERICA AND ITS UNIONIZED INFRASTRUCTURE

“In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act." -- George Orwell

In many countries, May Day is synonymous with International Workers' Day, or Labor Day, which celebrates the social and economic achievements of the labor movement; primarily the achievement of an 8-hour work day.

However, today, labor as typified by labor unions and community activists, have chosen this day to salute and celebrate the illegal aliens among us and to renew their call for a program of legalization which would eventually lead to citizenship.

For the politicians, this group of future voters represents their future power base.

For the union, this represents the continuation of the union in a time when technology has triumphed over manual labor.

And for those in agribusiness or labor-intensive industries such as clothing, construction, and the hospitality business, this represents an outreach to workers who will settle for a lower wage and working conditions than the average American.

Tomorrow, look around you...

These are the very people who, by their very numbers, are destroying our healthcare, education, judicial, retirement and cultural infrastructure. And while they may prove to be somewhat law-abiding, hard working individuals, the systemic shock of providing services to such an overwhelmingly large group with little or no plans to assimilate into American life is not only daunting -- it is backbreaking for the legal, law-abiding citizen who has seen their rights and governmental services greatly diminished.

These are the far-left socialist unions who care little for their legal members as they attempt to increase their dues income and political power. And like unions elsewhere, do not seem above creating media attention by precipitating official police actions which they can then spin to the advantage in the worldwide media.

Politicians are running scared...

The pandering politicians who will be standing side-by-side these illegal aliens no longer fear the public. Primarily because the public has proven in the past that they are mostly incapable of translating public sentiment to political action, except under the most extraordinary circumstances.

Which leaves the politicians to pander to organized labor which seems willing to cut quid-pro-quo deals and instruct their voting members, perhaps under the duress of being denied work, to vote for a particular candidate or measure.

In the case of illegal workers who should not be voting, politicians either overlook the potential for voter fraud or regard these illegals as the "next generation" of legal voters; of course, if and when a comprehensive immigration bill passes with retroactive amnesty.

Union thuggery...

Union goons have always existed to enforce the will of the sometimes corrupt union leaders and care more for maintaining and expanding their "dues" income stream without regard for the legality of their workers. With unions, it is all about money and political power. And for the union leaders, the opportunity to live large like the corporate executives they so disdain.

Today, the union goons are supplemented by a paid and unpaid cadre of activists and agitators who whip the crowd into a frenzy, commit provocatory acts, and then fade into the background lest they are identified, investigated, and prosecuted. And, in some cases, the provocateurs are high-ranking officials such as Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, Barbara Lee, Keith X. Ellison, and Elijah Cummings.

LEST WE FORGET: LAPD Police Chief Bratton's welcome wagon...

Make no mistake about it, LAPD Police Chief Bratton is no longer the "law and order" guy he once was. Today, we see a left-leaning liberal politician who apparently has his eye on a much larger political office. Perhaps that of a Senator if Schwarzenegger declines to run for the open Senate seat at the end of his governorship or, if rumors can be believed, a cabinet-level appointment with the Obama administration. Proof can easily be found in last year's "May Day Melee" which was widely covered by the media. Bratton rushed to the media, arm-in-arm with Los Angeles Mayor Tony Villar (his real name) to blame the mess on the LAPD's command and control failure and the lack of appropriate training -- this before even receiving the written reports. What was particularly galling was the Chief's repeated invitation to illegal aliens to step forward and file complaints against the city and its police department for malfeasance. Complaints which were sure to cost the city hundreds of thousands of dollars in a year of budget deficits and decreased services. All while ignoring a "trigger group which allegedly pushed women and children at the police line while throwing bottles and other objects. The resultant police reaction was what was caught on media cameras. Were there significant police errors? I would have to say yes. Especially since there was never any explanation for severely beating a member of the press or an explanation of why off-site commanders were not coordinating with on-scene commanders which resulted in some crowd members, while following police instructions, being pushed toward the police line where they encountered "to be expected" resistance. For those who wish to read the actual report, here is the link: FINAL REPORT ON MAC ARTHUR PARK INCIDENT

Special Order 40: I don't see any illegals... Operating under the LAPD's notorious "Special Order 40" the police will be prevented from ascertaining the citizenship of any marchers or protesters until they are taken in to custody. Something the police, still gun-shy from the last May Day, will be extremely reluctant to do. Rumor has it that Bratton has told all of his top people that he will not tolerate any embarrassment that would keep him from being nominated as the Secretary of Homeland Defense under an Obama administration. Which seems to play into his plan for a softer, gentler way of dealing with illegal aliens. Questioning why a permit was issued... Knowing that up to 100,000 or more people might crowd into a limited space in the downtown area and cause a severe disruption of normal and customary city and commercial business, perhaps it might have been wise to deny a permit to the organizers for the downtown venue and to allow the crowd to gather at a more appropriate venue such as the Coliseum. Considering that the greater portion of the crowd may consist of illegal aliens who have little or no rights under our laws, perhaps this action could be easily justified by the city fathers.

Waiting and watching...

Now is the time to see which politicians pander to the illegal alien lobby and convey legitimacy to their movement. Politicians which often show a greater allegiance of illegal aliens of a sovereign nation than they do their legal citizens and constituents. And perhaps these people should not be reelected in the future as they are openly supporting illegal acts by illegal aliens.

What can YOU do?

Observe the interplay between the political forces as they pander for votes. See which politicians are willing to destroy our infrastructure to remain in power or to secure a higher political position. Do not confuse our welcome to legitimate and legal visitors with those who demand that we embrace them. It often seems as if the burglar who has broken into your house has called the Mayor to demand that you install a more comfortable bed. Do not confuse voluntary charity or concern for the poor and downtrodden with the institutionalized efforts of those who are doing it for political reasons. Do not confuse the bogus clergymen who pose as community activists with the clergymen who actually care for their parishioners on a day-to-day basis. Many of these ministers are self-aggrandizing, for profit, charlatans who are hiding their self-serving ways behind a clergyman's cloak of respectability. To them it is a job, not a calling. The real racists among us are those that demand that their "race" be given or granted privileges not granted to ordinary citizens. Equality under the law does not demand that every slight and insult be treated as a federal matter; deserving of redress and massive payouts. And to those who are living in the past and ignoring their individual responsibilities, it is time that they demonstrated individual initiative and did not look to government for a handout. A hand up, yes -- a handout, NO! Unfortunately one of the core beliefs of the democrat party has always been that their adherents are all victims and need the government to provide for those things necessary for a long, happy life -- in return for their undying support, of course. Pay attention to the marchers -- many of whom do not speak English, yet sport professionally-made signs. At least, this time around, perhaps they will save the waving of the Mexican flag for Cinco de Mayo. Do not vote for any candidate or current politician who is willing to subvert the safety, security, sovereignty and economic strength of the United States or limit an individual's right of self-defense for their personal philosophy, power, prestige or profits.

Bottom line …

The biggest question of the day is what does President Donald Trump stand for when he vows to “Make America Great Again.” Even in its weakened state, after Presidents Lyndon Johnson, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama, America is the greatest power for good, opportunity, and freedom on the planet. To suggest otherwise is political oratory.

Unfortunately, Trump’s White House appears to be disorganized and free-wheeling. Trump himself continues to lie, exaggerate, dissemble, and Tweet. We know he is ego-centric and will dismiss or diminish anyone who appears to be doing a great job – and which gains significant notice in the mainstream media. We see how quickly he changes his mind.

Which Trump will we get today?

The real truth is that the United States and the privately-owned Federal Reserve are the greatest currency manipulators in the world.

And, when it comes to fighting socialism, communism, and the labor unions – we must remember that Trump is a progressive New Yorker who has somehow co-opted the gutless Republican Party. So it is still a crapshoot whether or not President Trump is going to turn the tide of progressive politics back toward the center of the political spectrum.

We are so screwed.

-- steve