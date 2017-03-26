KUSHNER TO LEAD GOVERNMENT FIX -- WHAT'S NEXT DONNY JR. TO RUN THE MILITARY?

Trump taps Kushner to lead a SWAT team to fix government with business ideas President Trump plans to unveil a new White House office on Monday with sweeping authority to overhaul the federal bureaucracy and fulfill key campaign promises — such as reforming care for veterans and fighting opioid addiction — by harvesting ideas from the business world and, potentially, privatizing some government functions. [OCS: What is Trump thinking? You cannot reform government by executive fiat; especially as it involves Congress, a heavily-unionized bureaucracy, and a multiplicity of special interests. At least not without some form of push-back.] The White House Office of American Innovation, to be led by Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, will operate as its own nimble power center within the West Wing and will report directly to Trump. Viewed internally as a SWAT team of strategic consultants, the office will be staffed by former business executives and is designed to infuse fresh thinking into Washington, float above the daily political grind and create a lasting legacy for a president still searching for signature achievements. [OCS: It is a fact that the government cannot be run as a business, primarily because the President is not really the CEO, and he shares power with both Congress and the Judiciary. I would prefer the office be headed by someone who knows a thing or two about how government works and how to work the levers of power. Perhaps a Newt Gingrich or one of the more enlightened people who have a record of actually cutting costs and bringing in new sources of revenue. Don’t laugh, but Sarah Palin was the tough Governor of Alaska and actually fits all of the job requirements.] Kushner is positioning the new office as “an offensive team” — an aggressive, nonideological ideas factory capable of attracting top talent from both inside and outside of government, and serving as a conduit with the business, philanthropic and academic communities. [OCS: Haven’t we seen this revolving door before? Especially if one considers that the United States has practically outsourced its financial affairs to Goldman Sachs.] “We should have excellence in government,” Kushner said Sunday in an interview in his West Wing office. “The government should be run like a great American company. Our hope is that we can achieve successes and efficiencies for our customers, who are the citizens.” [OCS: If running the government is anything like running a real estate business in New York, we are speaking of bluster, bullshit, and bankruptcy as a viable tool for forcing renegotiation of outstanding debt. Not to mention dealings with political fixers and even organized crime.] The innovation office has a particular focus on technology and data, and it is working with such titans as Apple chief executive Tim Cook, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Salesforce chief executive Marc Benioff and Tesla founder and chief executive Elon Musk. The group has already hosted sessions with more than 100 such leaders and government officials. [OCS: Musk’s entire enterprise is based on government subsidies and special deals. Apple and Microsoft are major vendors to the government as is Marc Benioff. You want a hard-assed, proven executive – go with Benioff’s former boss, Oracle’s Larry Ellison.] “There is a need to figure out what policies are adding friction to the system without accompanying it with significant benefits,” said Stephen A. Schwarzman, chief executive of the investment firm Blackstone Group. “It’s easy for the private sector to at least see where the friction is, and to do that very quickly and succinctly.” [OCS: Yes, it is easy for the private sector to see where the friction is and to eliminate it if it is detrimental, capitalize on it if it is beneficial or limits competition. Do you really believe that businessmen will submerge their self-interests to serve the nation? ] Source: Trump taps Kushner to lead a SWAT team to fix government with business ideas - The Washington Post