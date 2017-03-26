KUSHNER TO LEAD GOVERNMENT FIX -- WHAT'S NEXT DONNY JR. TO RUN THE MILITARY?

It is April Fool's Day and unfortunately, I believe we are the fools ...
There are few things scarier that Trump’s proposal to place his 38-year-old son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in a senior management position whose mandate is to “fix” government.
Trump taps Kushner to lead a SWAT team to fix government with business ideas
President Trump plans to unveil a new White House office on Monday with sweeping authority to overhaul the federal bureaucracy and fulfill key campaign promises — such as reforming care for veterans and fighting opioid addiction — by harvesting ideas from the business world and, potentially, privatizing some government functions.
The White House Office of American Innovation, to be led by Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, will operate as its own nimble power center within the West Wing and will report directly to Trump. Viewed internally as a SWAT team of strategic consultants, the office will be staffed by former business executives and is designed to infuse fresh thinking into Washington, float above the daily political grind and create a lasting legacy for a president still searching for signature achievements.
Kushner is positioning the new office as “an offensive team” — an aggressive, nonideological ideas factory capable of attracting top talent from both inside and outside of government, and serving as a conduit with the business, philanthropic and academic communities.
“We should have excellence in government,” Kushner said Sunday in an interview in his West Wing office. “The government should be run like a great American company. Our hope is that we can achieve successes and efficiencies for our customers, who are the citizens.”
The innovation office has a particular focus on technology and data, and it is working with such titans as Apple chief executive Tim Cook, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Salesforce chief executive Marc Benioff and Tesla founder and chief executive Elon Musk. The group has already hosted sessions with more than 100 such leaders and government officials.
“There is a need to figure out what policies are adding friction to the system without accompanying it with significant benefits,” said Stephen A. Schwarzman, chief executive of the investment firm Blackstone Group. “It’s easy for the private sector to at least see where the friction is, and to do that very quickly and succinctly.”
Source: Trump taps Kushner to lead a SWAT team to fix government with business ideas - The Washington Post
And it appears that there is even a place for New Jersey Governor Chris Christie who hasn’t done much for New Jersey lately except tie-up traffic.
Want to fix the VA -- simply place the veteran's on Medicare and let them choose the physician and facility of their choice. Let the VA concentrate on those war-related injuries that require their specialized expertise. And, cut at least two layers of lying manager's out of the system.
Bottom line …
I am becoming convinced that Trump believes that he can run the administration in the loosey-goosey way he ran his company – coming to work each day, reading about himself, and schmoozing his way through deals and meetings; with others doing the heavy lifting. And while I like Trump’s adult children and relatives, they certainly do not deserve the keys to our kingdom simply by being members of the lucky sperm club or in-laws.
We are so screwed.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius