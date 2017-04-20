JASON STALLMAN, SPORTS EDITOR -- MOST HONEST MAN AT THE TRUMP-BASHING NEW YORK TIMES

It is extremely rare when a reporter self-corrects a misleading story without hiding behind the usual journo-speak. For his immediate correction of a bad Tweet, Jason Stallman, New York Times Sports Editor, appears to be the most honest man at the progressive Trump-bashing New York Times.

In an email to The Washington Post …

“Bad tweet by me. Terrible tweet. I wish I could say it’s complicated, but no, this one is pretty straightforward: I’m an idiot. It was my idea, it was my execution, it was my blunder. I made a decision in about four minutes that clearly warranted much more time. “Once we learned more, we tried to fix everything as much as possible as swiftly as possible and as transparently as possible. Of course, at that point the damage was done. I just needed to own it.” <Source>

The error comes from an inaccurate photo used to compare the crowd size at a New England Patriots reception given by Barack Obama in 2015 and the one given by Donald Trump in 2017

However, the truth was far different and corrected by the New England Patriots …

Bottom line …

Today, when the label “fake news” is bandied about, it should be noticed that the progressive mainstream media is attempting to shore up the progressive socialist democrats by denigrating and delegitimizing Donald Trump and his Administration. All the while misdirecting the public’s attention from the Democrat election catastrophe and the fact that the Democrat party is currently leaderless and foundering on the shoals of its dishonesty.

Had this mistake been printed in the paper, the correction would have been buried on page 27.

Congratulations to Jason Stallman for being a stand-up guy at the dishonest and dishonorable New York Times.

-- steve