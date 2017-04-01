JARED KUSHNER: THE DEADLY LIBERAL ASP IN THE WHITE HOUSE?

There is no doubt in my mind that Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is the uber-Trump. Superbly educated (A graduate of Harvard with a law degree and MBA from NYU) he is demonstrably smarter than Trump. A bona fide real estate mogul, Kushner may not be as wealthy as Trump – but then again, Kushner is only 36 years-old. And, like Trump, Kushner has led a golden life insured by his father. A felonious father who was prosecuted and convicted by New Jersey Mayor Chris Christie for tax evasion, illegal campaign donations, and witness tampering in 2004.

And most disturbing, like Trump, Kushner is a life-long liberal Democrat whose politics have no substantial relationship to constitutional conservatism. In fact, other than his donations, his actual involvement in politics started with his father-in-law’s campaign.

How many people know that it was Kushner who invited one of the chief architects of Obamacare, Ezekiel “E-Z Kill” Emanuel, into the White House to discuss Obamacare? How many people know that it is Kushner, and not Ivanka or others, who is masterminding much of the Trump diplomatic strategy? How many people know that Trump is quite pleased to leave the heavy-lifting of politics to others as long as he is front and center for the glory at signing ceremonies. And, how many people have observed that Trump’s most damaging tweets seem to occur when Kushner and Ivanka are observing the Jewish Shabbat?

If this is literally true, we are in big trouble …

Donald Trump carried out Syria missile strike ‘after being convinced by daughter Ivanka’ DONALD Trump’s decision to rain down 59 Tomahawk missiles on a Syrian air base was sparked by his daughter Ivanka’s “heartbroken” response to Assad’s chemical attack, insiders have claimed. Trump has long opposed military intervention in Syria – both as a private citizen when he criticized Obama’s intervention in the region, and as President. But the Republican firebrand is believed to have made his dramatic U-turn after being convinced by his daughter Ivanka’s impassioned response to the Assad regime’s use of chemical weapons on Tuesday. A source close to the first family said: “Increasingly, Ivanka is having more and more influence over her father. <Source>

Bottom line …

One might say that we may have an unelected 36-year old progressive socialist democrat functioning as the President of the United States. That is until he begins to outshine Trump’s star and, like those before him who received favorable media attention, will return to being Ivanka’s husband while Trump hires another deferential sycophantic supplicant as a senior adviser.

Through Kushner’s advice, I believe Trump will have a “Schwarzenegger Moment,” a realization that he would be a better progressive politician who was feted by the media than an embattled conservative politician who was excoriated and condemned by the media.

I am afraid that the outcome of a Trump presidency will be an extension of the Obama presidency – although one with more balls and bluster. A presidency run by the establishment big-money interests and, at least for now, his son-in-law.

We are so screwed.

-- steve