I AGREE: IT WAS INAPPROPRIATE TO SHOOT A ROBBERY SUSPECT WITH AN AR-15 ...

Of course, using a firearm is unfair … because that is the point of having a “great equalizer,” to stop the aggressive actions of another person. And, it is more than “stupid” to burglarize a home, it is CRIMINAL! …

Deceased Oklahoma Robbery Suspect’s Grandfather Says ‘Unfair’ to Shoot Grandson with AR-15 -- The grandfather of one of three suspects killed during the alleged March 27 home invasion in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, says the use of an AR-15 against the suspects was “unfair.” Breitbart News reported that the Broken Arrow homeowner’s 23-year-old son shot and killed three suspected home intruders with an AR-15. According to Tulsa World, Wagoner County Sheriff’s deputy Nick Mahoney said the three suspects “were wearing all-black clothing, masks, and gloves” and allegedly “forced their way into the home through a glass door in the back.” The homeowner’s son was asleep at the time and awoke to “loud bangs” as the suspects made entrance. The son grabbed the AR-15 and opened fire when the intruders walked into the hallway ABC 8 reports that Leroy Schumacher, grandfather of deceased 17-year-old suspect Jacob Redfearn, says what the boys “did was stupid” but they did not deserve to die.” He added, “Brass knuckles against an AR-15, come on, who was afraid for their life.” He said the use of the AR-15 meant “his grandson didn’t have a chance.” Investigators believe the homeowner’s son acted in self-defense, but Schumacher does not believe the son’s actions should be legal. He said, “There’s got to be a limit to that law, I mean he shot all three of them; there was no need for that.” Source: Deceased Oklahoma Robbery Suspect's Grandfather Says 'Unfair' to Shoot Grandson with AR-15 - Breitbart

The grandfather of the deceased is a schmuck and probably one of those liberals who supports criminals’ rights over victim’s rights. Any one of these perpetrators could have presented a deadly threat to the homeowner. And, what if it had been a woman and her child?

Why should burglars and others who invade your space not be held instantly accountable for their actions? It is like the feminist movement claiming there are fierce – but wanting to deny women access to the various weapons that would keep them and their children safe.

I agree that it was inappropriate to shoot a robbery suspect with an AR-15, they should have been shot with a nice semi-automatic shotgun to reduce the chance of a missed shot.

It is time for those who support lawlessness and criminality face the truth: there is a steep price to be paid when posing as an existential threat to another human being.

