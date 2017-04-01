DID YOU CONSENT TO A CAMERA AND MICROPHONE IN YOUR HOTEL ROOM?

While I can appreciate adding value to a hotel guest’s experience, I am not sure that it would be worth the security risk …

I was amazed to find a live tablet, complete with microphone, camera, and internet connectivity on the nightstand during a recent stay …

Especially when it displayed my full name, my room number, and the local date and time …

Or, that I could easily navigate to the internet …

Not to mention being able to map the local network with an iPhone application.

Bottom line …

With Edward Snowden’s revelations about hackable devices and warrantless government snooping, I am not all that comfortable with the continuing intrusion of wireless technology in the guise of improving a consumer’s experience. The tablet spent the majority of its life in the drawer. I could have wrapped it in tinfoil, but I am neither that paranoid nor was I discussing classified information.

With devices that a 60s-era spy could only dream about, it remains up to each of us to maintain an awareness of our surroundings and the devices we all take for granted.

I looked for a formal privacy notice and could find no mention of the device being present in the room, nor whether or not the device’s camera or microphone could be remotely activated.

We are so screwed.

-- steve