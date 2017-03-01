COMMUNIST NEWS NETWORK (CNN) CONTINUES WITH ITS FAKE NEWS AGENDA ...

It is hard to believe that a major media outlet known for its news would allow its commentators to dissemble and mislead …
CNN Goes on Rampage Against Susan Rice Bombshell, Instructs Viewers to Ignore Story
'We will not aid and abet the people trying to misinform you'
Since news broke Monday that the Obama Administration's National Security Adviser, Susan Rice, directed the "unmasking" of NSA intercepts of Trump associates, CNN has raced to shoot down the blockbuster report.
CNN Tonight's Don Lemon went so far as to announce he would ignore the news at all costs.
While interviewing a Democratic congressman, CNN's Chris Cuomo claimed it was "demonstrably untrue" Rice sought surveillance of the Trump team, even as that's exactly what yesterday's reports prove.
Over the last 24 hours, the network has also repeatedly called on its chief national security correspondent -- who was also a political appointee in the Obama White House -- Jim Sciutto, to dismiss the reports as a non-story; Sciutto has even excused Rice claiming ignorance of the unmasking scandal two weeks ago, arguing Rice "wasn't aware" what unmasking Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) was referring to.
And on Tuesday's "New Day," anchor Alisyn Camerota openly pleaded with Sen. John McCain to write-off the news as unimportant.
Lemon began "CNN Tonight" with an announcement that the Rice report a "fake scandal ginned up by right-wing media and Trump" that he would not be baited into justifying with coverage. "On this program tonight, we will not insult your intelligence by pretending," it's legitimate, he said. "Nor will we aid and abet the people trying to misinform you, the American people, by creating a diversion. Not going to do it."
Sciutto also claimed the story was "ginned up" to distract from Trump tweeting that the Trump Tower was "wiretapped," when it was in fact communications were picked up through ordinary NSA surveillance. "Again, to note by senior intelligence officials who work for both Democrats and Republicans, this appears to be a story, largely ginned up, partly as a distraction from this larger investigation," Sciutto told Anderson Cooper, explaining that "someone close to Ambassador Rice" told him this type of unmasking is "not unusual."
During an interview with Sen. John McCain, CNN's Camerota plainly tried nudging the Arizona senator into dismissing the Rice bombshell:
CAMEROTA: “Okay, senator, I want to move on to other news of the day and that is, as you know, the Trump White House has talked about what they see or they say they see as a controversy of the former national security adviser Susan Rice unmasking a name, someone on team Trump, that was somehow caught up in some incidental collection of surveillance. They say that this is a controversy, it shows that she has done something wildly out of the bounds of normalcy. Is this business as usual for a national security adviser to ask for a name to be revealed, an American name, if she wants to know more or is this some sort of a controversy?”
McCAIN: “I think the circumstances indicate that there’s a possibility that that request could have been politically motivated. But we need to get to the bottom of it. As I’ve said, and I’ll probably say many more times because I’m kind of boring, this is a centipede. A shoe will drop every few days, the latest the meeting in Seychelles. This is a requirement, in my view, why we need a select committee in order to get through all this because there’s lots more shoes that will drop. I can’t make a judgment on what I just heard. She did have the authority to do it. What was the motivation for doing it, I think is the question.”
CAMEROTA: “What we’ve heard from the reporting, is that if she saw a masked name that said American number one had these conversations with Russians at the same time that President Obama had imposed sanctions, wouldn’t that arouse some curiosity on her part?”
McCAIN: “All I can say, Alisyn, is that I don’t know enough to reach a conclusion except to say this is another aspect of this multi-dimensional scandal."
UPDATE: In an interview on MSNBC addressing this story, Susan Rice has now confirmed she unmasked Trump campaign officials, but is denying doing so for political reasons.
Other highlights from the interview:
— Rice on Whether She Unmasked More Trump Officials than Usual: ‘I Don’t Have Any Particular Recollection’
— Susan Rice Admits Pace of Surveilling Trump Team Increased After Election
— Susan Rice on Leaking Flynn’s Call: ‘I Can’t Get into Any Specific Reports’
— Susan Rice Won’t Commit to Testifying About Her Role in Unmasking Trump Team
This is the same Susan Rice who ran to the media, appearing on all five Sunday news programs to knowing spread the false information that Benghazi was a spontaneous attack by protesters angry at a little-seen anti-Islam video. A story believed to be cooked up in the White House by failed novelist Ben Rhodes. Possibly to mask that this joint CIA – CLINTON venture was illegally funneling military-grade weaponry to Islamic militants without Congressional approval. Had this been the Republicans, you could bet your last dollar that this would have become Iran-Contra II.
Now, we appear to be trying to tamp down a political espionage operation that is far beyond anything Nixon and the Watergate plumbers could have imagined. Using American intelligence agencies to unknowingly reveal political information useful to the Obama Administration.
No wonder Obama changed the rules on providing raw intelligence data to numerous other federal agencies without masking the names of the innocent people involved.
Bottom line …
When it comes to the dissemination of classified national security intelligence, there is no provision for the protection of media sources from prosecution. We saw how the FBI tortured the law to provide Hillary Clinton with a pass on clearly violating the Espionage Act. Could FBI Director James Comey be the new J. Edgar Hoover – coercing politicians with the threat of politicians? Is it possible that the leak came from the FBI and must be covered up at all costs? And, what about the surveillance of Fox journalist Jim Rosen and members of his family in the guise of looking for leaks? Why is the man that brought so much ill-repute to the FBI still in office? Could it be that Trump also has significant secrets that he wants to remain hidden?
This appears to be just another major Democrat scandal that is likely to be overlooked because the GOP lacks the balls to hold the Democrats accountable for their illegal actions. Perhaps because they also fear disclosure of their secret machinations. Just more proof that both major parties cannot be trusted with political power and that certain elements of the mainstream media are little more than propaganda outlets for the certain political parties.
The Democrat party is known for its projection of its sins onto their opposition. Hence, the party of slavery, segregation, Jim Crow, the KKK, and the anti-Civil Rights movement calls out the GOP for being racists and bigots. And, the GOP doesn’t appear to want to rock the boat and fight back.
We are so screwed.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius