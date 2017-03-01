COMMONSENSE AT THE UNITED NATIONS?

Once again, I saw a piece on the war atrocities and overwhelming hunger in the Southern Sudan …
|
The following is a script excerpt from “Fighting Famine,” which aired on March 19, 2017. Scott Pelley reports. Nicole Young, producer. Katie Kerbstat, associate producer.
A rare famine emergency has been declared in the youngest nation on Earth. South Sudan, in East Africa, was brought into the world, in 2011, with the help of the United States.
But it’s one of the world’s least developed countries and civil war has left it destitute.
Five million people don’t know where their next meal is coming from and of them, 100,000 are facing death.
Holding off a catastrophe is the mission of the UN’s World Food Programme.
The WFP was an American idea, created in 1961, and the U.S. is still the largest donor.
Now WFP has launched one of its largest rescues ever but in South Sudan too many people are fighting for life. <Source>
I couldn’t help but wonder why the United Nations and other developed countries are spending billions reacting to a planetary emergency that has been ill-defined and may not be much more than the exploitation of natural climate cycles? How is it that the United Nations, whose charter is to prevent man’s inhumanity to man, does little or nothing about the wars raging in South Africa and elsewhere? How is it that they continually fundraise, but do so little to fulfill their charter to prevent ethnic cleansing, genocide, and mass murder?
And why are the delegates allowed to live the “high life” in New York knowing that there is so much pain, suffering, and death in this world? What might happen if every member of a nation’s United Nations’ delegation was required to spend three months per year in the field dealing with the problems at hand?
What might happen if the United Nations trained a legitimate quick reaction force of elite special forces soldiers to pursue those involved in mass murder?
But, even more importantly, what might happen if the world’s banks refused to do business with those who are clearly looting their nation’s treasuries and selling off aid supplied? Or provide money laundering to declared warlords and kleptocrats?
Bottom line …
We see the progressives claim it is about the children … and then see the union-dominated educational system produce yet another generation of functional illiterates. We see the progressives rail about violence, yet overlook the mass murder – and it is mass murder – in the nation’s inner cities which they have governed for decades? And we see a progressive-dominated State Department filled with Ivy League graduates push paper while billions disappear into foreign programs.
When will sanity and commonsense return?
We are so screwed.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius