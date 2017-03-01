COMMONSENSE AT THE UNITED NATIONS?

The following is a script excerpt from “Fighting Famine,” which aired on March 19, 2017. Scott Pelley reports. Nicole Young, producer. Katie Kerbstat, associate producer.

A rare famine emergency has been declared in the youngest nation on Earth. South Sudan, in East Africa, was brought into the world, in 2011, with the help of the United States.

But it’s one of the world’s least developed countries and civil war has left it destitute.

Five million people don’t know where their next meal is coming from and of them, 100,000 are facing death.

Holding off a catastrophe is the mission of the UN’s World Food Programme.

The WFP was an American idea, created in 1961, and the U.S. is still the largest donor.

Now WFP has launched one of its largest rescues ever but in South Sudan too many people are fighting for life. <Source>