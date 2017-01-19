CALIFORNIA CRAZINESS: POLICE-FREE SAFE SPACES FOR DRUG USERS?

Once again the progressive socialist democrats have found a way to turn the world upside-down, black into white, evil into good, and wrong into right …

Presenting “Safe Spaces for Criminals”

CALIFORNIA LEGISLATURE— 2017–2018 REGULAR SESSION Assembly Bill No. 186 Introduced by Assembly Member Eggman

(Principal coauthor: Senator Wiener)

(Coauthor: Assembly Member Friedman) January 19, 2017 An act to add and repeal Section 11376.6 of the Health and Safety Code, relating to controlled substances. LEGISLATIVE COUNSEL'S DIGEST AB 186 -- Controlled substances: safer drug consumption program. Existing law makes it a crime to possess specified controlled substances or paraphernalia. Existing law makes it a crime to use or be under the influence of specified controlled substances. Existing law additionally makes it a crime to visit or be in any room where specified controlled substances are being unlawfully used with knowledge that the activity is occurring, or to open or maintain a place for the purpose of giving away or using specified controlled substances. Existing law makes it a crime for a person to rent, lease, or make available for use any building or room for the purpose of storing or distributing any controlled substance. Existing law authorizes forfeiture of property used for specified crimes involving controlled substances. This bill would, until January 1, 2022, authorize specified counties or cities within those counties to authorize the operation of supervised injection services programs for adults that satisfies specified requirements, including, among other things, a space supervised by healthcare professionals or other trained staff where people who use drugs can consume pre-obtained drugs, sterile consumption supplies, and access to referrals to addiction treatment. The bill would require any entity operating a program under its provisions to provide an annual report to the city, county, or city and county, as specified. The bill would exempt a person from existing criminal sanctions while he or she is using or operating a supervised injection services program for adults authorized by a city, county, or city and county. <Source>

Imagine California’s craziness, in a nation besieged by an epidemic of heroin and opioid usage, by enabling drug users and directly benefitting those who traffic in illicit drugs? This would be as ridiculous as fighting HIV/AIDS by giving homosexuals a “safe” bath house in which they can engage in risky sex practices under the watchful eyes of medical professionals.

Both the California Medical Association and the American Medical Association oppose physician participation in executions as a clear violation of medical ethics codes. And what is the provision of safe spaces to engage in risky behaviors other than a slow execution? And how does this legislation mitigate overdosing and the necessity to divert emergency medical personnel to the safe site? Or, would the site be medically equipped to deal with overdoses or other medical issues that arise from the use of illegal drugs.

Bottom line …

California has lost all semblance of normalcy, ethics, honesty, and probity under the progressive socialist democrats who believe that they are enlightened enough to tell the rest of us how we should live our lives. This is the State where criminal illegal aliens have become super-citizens and above the law. Where minorities are given a pass to commit criminal acts with minimal risk of actual incarceration. Where activist judges obviate the legislature with insane rulings that take years to overturn.

AND ONCE AGAIN, THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA'S PROGRESSIVE SOCIALIST DEMOCRATS BECOME ENABLERS ... PERPETUATING ANOTHER UNDERCLASS TO CEMENT THEIR COALITION OF VICTIMS, CRIMINALS, AND THE DISAFFECTED.

Perhaps it is time for our own Donald Trump? After all, a know-nothing ego-maniac couldn’t be any worse than the one who serves as our Governor? And, at least, they might put California’s interests over those of Mexico’s?

We are so screwed.

-- steve