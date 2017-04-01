BUZZFEED IN THE NEWS AGAIN ...

Reminds me of an internet funny from the past: a legal filing using a BuzzFeed—style come-on …

Trump’s lawyer launches legal action against BuzzFeed for publishing ‘completely fabricated’ dossier Michael D. Cohen, President Trump’s personal attorney, says he has instructed his own attorney to investigate legal action against BuzzFeed, which posted an opposition research “dossier” that accused Mr. Cohen without proof of a conspiracy with Russian agents. Mr. Cohen told The Washington Times that he also is considering a lawsuit against former British spy Christopher Steele, who wrote the gossipy 35-page dossier that the liberal news website posted on Jan. 10. Mr. Steele was paid by a Hillary Clinton supporter, via the Democratic Party-linked firm Fusion GPS, to gather dirt on candidate Trump last summer and fall. GPS circulated the Steele memos to reporters and Democrats.In Mr. Cohen’s case, Mr. Steele accused him of traveling to Prague in the last week of August to meet with Russian agents to devise a plan to cover up the supposed Trump-Russia hacking of Democratic Party email servers. Mr. Cohen, the attorney for the Trump Organization for 10 years, immediately denied the accusation in January. He showed his passport to the president, his close aides and reporters to prove he had never been to Prague. He also shared his itinerary for a trip he took to Southern California at the time Mr. Steele said he was in the capital of the Czech Republic. < Source>

Bottom line …

In what was clearly a “hit piece” designed to discredit and delegitimize the Trump Administration, there are more serious questions involving this affair. Since most of the reputable news outlets had turned down the story due to lack of corroboration, one wonders why the FBI chose to accept the report at face value, possibly put Steele on the payroll, and may have used the Steele material in a FISA court to obtain a search warrant? Also, what role did Loretta Lynch, the Department of Justice, James Comey, and the FBI play in the possible dissemination of false and misleading information? Was the White House involved? Will the person who paid for the report be identified and prosecuted?

There is so much smoke around the DOJ, FBI, and White House, one wonders if this scandal will be covered up by the Trump Administration as a quid pro quo bargaining chip for something they want. Since Trump and/or his associates are being investigated/audited by both agencies, perhaps a special prosecutor needs to be appointed?

We are so screwed when we can’t trust our government and agencies that should be above politics.

-- steve