BLOWING UP THE BLOATED FEDERAL BUDGET

There is absolutely no doubt that politicians use taxpayer’s money to purchase political power by collecting revenues and then disbursing them to favored groups; be they entitlements to a particular voter class or the special interests who fund their campaigns and provide material voter support during elections.

Therefore, if one wanted to cut waste, fraud, and abuse on a national level, one might just consider the commonsense proposition that the federal government cannot collect any funds that are channeled back into state programs. And that all funds be allocated to national security, national infrastructure, and a national purpose – all other funds remaining with the states or, even better, “We the People.”

Eliminate all programs that deal with money directed at organizations whose membership is not bipartisan in roughly equal proportion.

Remove all federal employee unions as unnecessary given the legal remedies available to all employees.

Demand that all initial budgets for capital expenses have a capped amount – even if it bankrupts the vendor who will be held accountable for their efforts.

Reduce the systemic risks to our economy but downsizing the major financial institutions and phasing out the federal reserve at fiat currency.

Bottom line …

If we don’t start now, it may never happen without an economic collapse and a revolution.

We are so screwed.

-- steve