BILL O’REILLY RETURNS MONDAY, APRIL 24, 2017: NO SPIN NEWS PODCAST

It appears that the mainstream medias announcement of the death of the O’Reilly factor in the media was premature …

If you want your fix of O’Reilly and are willing to pay approximately $60 per year, then the “No Spin News” is for you. According to Bill’s website https://www.billoreilly.com “this daily newscast for Premium Members brings you Bill's uncensored thoughts on the news and inside updates on his many projects. and claiming you will “hear the things Bill can't say on television.”

How soon will it be before O’Reilly has his own internet platform that is similar to CRTV (Conservative Review TV) featuring Mark Levine, Michelle Malkin, and others?

Nothing new here – business as usual.

Bottom line …

I didn’t watch him for free, so I am sure not going to pay to listen to him bloviate now. But each to their own.

-- steve