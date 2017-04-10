A REMINDER TO US ALL: THE WALL STREET WIZARDS AND THEIR CORPORATE GREED AND FRAUD STILL EXISTS TODAY

Erica Quinn writing at www.investmentzen.com has produced an interesting infographic that should remind us that institution size and reputation may not always protect you from financial fraud. Often aided and abetted by accountants and lawyers who are very rarely sent to jail for their dishonest machinations …

Bottom line …

It is worth remembering the sage advice of the Better Business Bureau: “Investigate BEFORE You Invest.” And beware of investment opportunities that produce significantly greater returns than are available to professional investors. No matter how good the story, no matter how reputable the spokesman, an investment can turn sour in a hurry.

Let us thank Erica for her hard work in producing this reminder to us all.

-- steve