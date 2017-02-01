WHAT REPUBLICAN CAN LEAD CALIFORNIA OUT OF THE PROGRESSIVE WILDERNESS?

There is little or no doubt in my mind that California is entering the end-stages of rational existence. With our crumbling critical infrastructure in need of repair, replacement, and build-out, our treasury is depleted. In spite of rosy reports to the contrary, the budged is deeply submerged underwater when one considered unfunded liabilities, debt service streams, and California’s reluctance to curtail the horde of illegal aliens, social locusts consuming tax dollars at an exponentially increasing rate.

Consider the folly of funding a trillion-dollar “high speed Brown Line” rail line that is not “high speed,” will never pay for itself, will never meet the ridership projections, and is a boondoggle of the first order. Measure that against the failing spillways of the Oroville Dam and you can clearly see the folly of Governor Jerry Brown and his cadre of socialists, communists, and special interests. How can Governor Moonbeam stand there and claim California has $187 billion in unmet infrastructure needs while defending a meaningless train that was designed to help Brown deal with his “daddy issues?” Trying to compete against his father which expanded our water infrastructure, gave us superb freeways, and some of the best educational institutions in the nations.

So I ask, where is the Republican who can lead us out of the progressive wilderness and why are they not campaigning now against all of the governor wannabes now polluting the airwaves with their nonsense? Why can’t a coalition of wealthy Californians select and back a candidate who can win, rather than waiting for the last minute to provide minimal support – and then sit around handwringing?

Forget the guys who talk a good conservative game, but are lifelong politicians who appear to be as corrupt as any other politician as they do little to improve California. Tom McClintock comes to mind.

Brown and his minions have destroyed this formerly golden state with their progressive madness. Increasing taxes, increasing inane or insane administrative regulations, continuing dilution of social services, and the welcoming of illegal aliens to produce one of the largest illiterate, and poverty-stricken states. What has Jerry Brown done about criminals – except to release them to wreak havoc and death in our communities?

Bottom line …

The Governor of California, Jerry Brown, has devastated California and the Republicans appear to be doing little or nothing to resolve California’s lack of leadership. And, don’t tell me that former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was a Republican – in all aspects, expect for his talking points, he was a corrupt, progressive democrat who gave us additional higher taxes.

Will the GOP in California step-up? Can they step-up? And, even with the possibility of Trumpian disgust of government, can they win in a progressive state?

We are so screwed.

-- steve