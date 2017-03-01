WHAT IS WRONG WITH THE REPUBLICAN PARTY AND WHY THEY HAVE LOST THEIR WAY ...

Historically, there appeared to be a difference between the Democrat party and the GOP. The Democrats were the party of organized labor, profligate spending, and weak national defense. They believed in holding their party members to a strict standard, and if you wanted the party endorsement, you waited your turn and worked hard to push the party agenda. On the other hand, the GOP was the party of business, fiscal conservatism, and strong national defense. The GOP were more inclusive than the Democrats because they would allow a Democrat to jump the fence and rebrand themselves as Democrats for the purposes of jumping the Democrat line and having a fair shot at the office with crossover voters who understood the wink-and-a-nod.

Unfortunately, today there is little or no difference between the two parties because political corruption and self-dealing do not operate on principles or have an ideology – just a social and fiscal impact on those they purport to govern. Listening only to their wealthy and influential supporters and ignoring the worker and middle class in between elections.

The Democrats have moved to the far left as their party pushed illegal aliens to change the culture and character of our nation. Here in California, Mexican activist progressives run virtually every aspect of our bankrupt one-party state. It’s bait and switch – say one thing, do another.

Republicans are no longer principled conservatives with a clear and definitive difference from progressive socialist democrats, but a group of professional politicians who adopt progressivism to remain employed. They have allowed so many progressives into the party, that the RINOs (Republicans In Name Only) have shut out the conservative voices of sanity. Even the GOP is referring to illegal aliens as “immigrants,” when the truth is quite different. Few, if any, in the GOP have the guts to stand up and call the Congressional Black Caucus a racist hate group or point out the historical truth that Democrats were the party of slavery, segregation, Jim Crow, the Klan, and the anti-civil rights movement. And since when did communism become fashionable enough to be invited not only into the White House under Barack Obama, but into the highest levels of government?

No party seems to be willing to stand up to preserve and protect our Constitution. No party seems willing to halt the crime that feeds a heavily unionized bureaucracy. And, nobody seems willing to do more than acknowledging that Americans are being screwed in favor of the corrupt special interests – especially when our regulatory agencies are headed by appointees who come from the ranks of those they regulate. How can any financial institution be “too big to fail’ when former Goldman Sachs executives are running our fiscal infrastructure?

Why are we spending billions on nonsensical unionized projects like California’s “train to nowhere” and ignoring critical infrastructure in need of repair, replacement, or build-out>

It is hard to believe – and disgusting – that both parties offered flawed and corrupt individuals for the Presidency of the United States. No matter who won the election, “We the People” were the losers.

We are so screwed.

-- steve