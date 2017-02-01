My Photo
Subscribe to this blog's feed

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Recent Posts

Creative Commons License

« Barbra Streisand: more BS from a progressive socialist democrat | Main

VOTE NO ON PROPOSITION “H” LOS ANGELES COUNTY (MARCH, 2017)

It is time that we stopped giving unionized bureaucrats more money for causes that only siphon-off money from the taxpayer …

NO-ON-H

Another unionized bureaucratic money grab that increases taxes on the homeless as well as everyone else …

Just received another message from Los Angeles County which appears to be an advocacy pitch designed (disguised) as a voter information email. You will notice that there is no opposition to this self-serving tax increase measure that will do little for the homeless (just like money rarely makes it into the classroom for students) and everything to support an out-of-control unionized bureaucracy.

h-1

h2

 

pa

Bottom line …

Just another money grab to appeal to the virtue-signaling progressive socialist democrats and their unionized special interests. To see what this tax increase will not accomplish, look here.

We are so screwed.

-- steve

"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius

 

| | | Pin It! | | |

Comments