VOTE NO ON PROPOSITION “H” LOS ANGELES COUNTY (MARCH, 2017)

It is time that we stopped giving unionized bureaucrats more money for causes that only siphon-off money from the taxpayer …

Another unionized bureaucratic money grab that increases taxes on the homeless as well as everyone else …

Just received another message from Los Angeles County which appears to be an advocacy pitch designed (disguised) as a voter information email. You will notice that there is no opposition to this self-serving tax increase measure that will do little for the homeless (just like money rarely makes it into the classroom for students) and everything to support an out-of-control unionized bureaucracy.

Bottom line …

Just another money grab to appeal to the virtue-signaling progressive socialist democrats and their unionized special interests. To see what this tax increase will not accomplish, look here .

We are so screwed.

-- steve