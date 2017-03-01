TRUMPLAND: AMERICA'S NEWEST AMUSEMENT PARK

What better way to promote an exclusive commercial property for high-rollers than to make it the alternate White House and invite paying guests?

If President Trump had a motto, it probable would be “Always Be Promoting.” Himself, his family, his friends of the moment, his projects, and his agenda. But will this self-serving, ego-centric behavior be good for the United States of America?

It appears that, while all of his cabinet appears to be comprised of wealthy and powerful individuals, many of them willing to disagree with Trump, few hold or project actual power. And, it appears that they are situated very low on the Totem Pole headed by Ivanka Trump and her Husband.

We are so screwed.

-- steve