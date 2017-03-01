TRUMP: CRAZY OR CRAZY LIKE A FOX

Over the years we have found that the progressive socialist democrats silence the opposition by using pejorative labels such as bigot, racist, homophobe, denier, etc. and using Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals (Rule #5: Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon.) to attack or diminish the opposition.

Trump has been ridiculed in the mainstream media and by prominent progressives such as Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Maxine Waters, and others to no effect – Trump continues to be Trump while counter-punching back. The progressives have attempted to tie Trump to the white supremacists and hate groups to no avail. The truth is that the Democrat party was the party of slavery, segregation, Jim Crow and the anti-civil rights movement.

The progressives tried to paint Trump as an anti-Semite – difficult to do because his daughter has become an Orthodox Jew and the rest of his children, with the exception of 10-year old Barron, is either married to or dating Jews. Many of his top executives are Jews. The same progressives tried to smear Trump as an anti-Woman pig. That failed as Trump has hired and promoted more women to the top levels of his construction company that any other company and there was nothing there except Trump was acting an alpha male in a world increasingly dominated by feminists who are trying to turn little boys into girls.

Look at the latest smear campaign where the progressive socialist Democrats and their mainstream media cohorts tried to insinuate Trump was involved with the Russians who hacked the election. First, you need to read the fine print to discover that the Russians did not compromise the voting procedure. An ironic claim since Democrats was traditionally the party involved with election fraud and ballot stuffing. Second, the hacking – and it has not been confirmed that it was the Russians – was of the DNC (Democratic National Committee) who refused to have their server examined by the FBI. Or, key Democrats like Podesta and Blumenthal whose deficient security practices led to their documents being released. And we all know that Hillary Clinton’s server lacked proper security and was compromised. But there is no proof it was the Russians.

Based on published allegations, the Obama Administrations attempted to get an order to wiretap Trump, his campaign, and key campaign operatives ...

Now we see Trump go big time and suggest that Obama wiretapped Trump or his campaign. The progressives hint at an investigation into Trump’s ties to the Russians and overlook all of the Russian-Democrat attempts to use the Russians to defeat their opposition. Anyone remember Kennedy and Tunney actively conspiring with the Russians to bring down Ronald Reagan? Since Trump fired back, the news media is carefully couching their assertions and appear to be withdrawing from backstopping the progressive attack plan to delegitimize Trump.

This is extremely problematical as the Obama Administration appears to have submitted a number of FISA-Court wiretap requests that could have originated by the Department of Justice, the FBI, or other law-enforcement agencies concerning -- not corruption, but a national security issue. And, since this is a national security matter, it deserves to be scrutinized. Like other Obama actions involving the BATFE, IRS, DOJ, FBI, it appears to be fraught with irregularities and classified information leaked to the mainstream media. This is just the latest scandal for Obama, and it needs to be investigated and the miscreants punished. If that means that Obama loses the papers and funding to his library, his perks and privileges, and his security detail, so be it. He is now rich enough to pay for these items from his own pocket.

Bottom line …

Trump may be many things, and he may have shortcomings as a traditional presidential candidate and elected official, but the one thing he exhibits, unlike the majority of Republicans, is no fear of the progressive socialist democrats, their labels, and their ridicule. Now if he only has the cojones to investigate the Democrats and their scandals.

