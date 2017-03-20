THERE MUST BE A CRIME HERE: CALIFORNIA LEGISLATORS THREATEN COMPANIES INVOLVED WITH BORDER WALL

Forget for a moment that immigration is a federal matter, and that any border protection is part of our national defense and the defense of the nation’s sovereignty …

By what right should California politicians be able to threaten companies for participation in a lawful activity?

By what right should California politicians be able to interfere with the management and investment of employee pension funds?

By what right should California politicians be able to reduce profitable investments in favor of virtue-signaling political activism?

U.S.-Mexico border wall fight: California considers divesting from companies involved in the project Three California Democrats have a warning for contractors who sign up for President Donald Trump’s border-wall construction project between the U.S. and Mexico: Build it, and we will divest from your company. In the latest act of resistance against the Trump administration, the state lawmakers have introduced a bill that would force the state to drop its pension investments in any companies involved in the project. “This is a wall of shame and we don’t want any part of it,” Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, said in a statement. “Immigrant stories are the history of America and this is a nightmare.” The announcement of the proposal came on Monday, three days after the U.S. Customs and Border Protection requested proposals for “border wall prototypes.” Assembly Bill 946 would require the California Public Employee Retirement System and the California State Teachers Retirement System — the two largest public pension funds in the nation, with investments of $312 billion and $202 billion, respectively — to liquidate investments in any company involved with the wall’s construction within a year. It would also require the pension-fund management to report a list of those companies to the Legislature. The proposal will be carried by Ting and Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, D-San Diego, and Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella. Source: Border wall fight: California considers divesting pensions from companies building wall between U.S. and Mexico

Bottom line …

Enough with the Mexican activists who appear to be protecting the welfare (no pun intended) of a sovereign nation other than their own and those who illegally entered the United States and have wreaked havoc on our financial and social infrastructure.

I say we have a fifth column of legislators trying to destroy California from within and bring about a reunification with Mexico. I say these people have violated their oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States and should be held accountable for their actions.

We are so screwed.

-- steve