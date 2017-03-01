THERE COMES A TIME WHEN SOME IN THE DEMOCRAT PARTY NEEDS TO BE CHARGED AS CRIMINALS AND THE MEDIA AS CO-CONSPIRATORS ...

I cannot believe that all of the scandals associated with executive branch agencies under the Obama Administration had simply disappeared like the redacted pages of the Barrett Report that were halted by three Senators when it appeared that Bill and Hillary Clinton had compromised the Department of Justice, the FBI, and the Internal Revenue Service in covering-up the Henry Cisneros scandal. Those three Senators, all Democrats, (John Kerry, Dick Durbin, and Bryan Dorgan) attached a rider to an unrelated legislative bill – ostensibly to protect “innocent” citizens that were mentioned in the report, but were not charged with any crime. There were no leaks by Republicans to the media – and the mainstream media seemed unconcerned that some of our premier agencies may have been politically compromised.

Now we are facing much the same thing under the Obama Administration where a number of “innocent” citizens were allegedly caught in surveillance operations by the various intelligence agencies. It appears that the surveillance was ordered under a Democrat administration and targeted the GOP campaign of Donald Trump. Unlike the information contained in the Barrett Report, it appears that the information was widely disseminated with no redactions to a wide audience – including the people at the White House – where it was leaked to the mainstream media. At least one career, Michael Flynn, has been destroyed and the entire Trump Administration placed under a cloud of suspicion.

Meanwhile, the FBI, under the Clinton Administration could not seem to find wrongdoing with any of the scandals and provided Hillary Clinton with a pass on a clear violation of the Espionage Act as well as acts that should be investigated and prosecuted for public corruption.

Now we are finding out that the while the intelligence may have been collected legitimately, the release of the unredacted information to the media or anyone else is a felony. Moreover, we are now learning that the intelligence may have had nothing to do with the primary Democrat allegations of possible collusion between the Russian Government and the Trump campaign and transition team.

Of course, the media refuses to investigate a scandal that rises above the original issues and actions in the Watergate Scandal – especially when it involves several high-profile journalists and their organizations who have no legal protection against felonies committed when disseminating this information.

The GOP wussies are so afraid of their shadow and the upcoming 2018 congressional election cycle that they refuse to hold the progressive socialist democrats accountable for their actions.

Bottom line …

When is the GOP going to develop the cojones to stand up to the Democrats and play hardball? The Democrats are threatening a decent man, Judge Neil Gorsuch, who is eminently qualified to assume a position on the Supreme Court while the Republicans are trying to make a deal with the Democrats to allow Gorsuch to assume his position on the bench.

When are we going to admit that some of our premier agencies need a thorough cleaning to remove the political partisans and career bureaucrats with a political agenda?

The mainstream media, enshrined in the United States Constitution, also needs to understand that they are about to totally and completely destroy their credibility now and forever with their partisan nonsense. Donald Trump may be many things, a lazy blowhard billionaire bully boy with little or no fundamental understanding of the Constitution, history, or world affairs; but he is far from the clear and present danger presented by the corrupt progressive socialist Democrats and their mainstream media cohorts.

We are so screwed.

-- steve