THE OBAMA DUPLICITY AND DOUBLE STANDARD IS EASY-TO-SEE

The Obama Administration successfully destroyed and/or stonewalled documents that were subpoenaed by various Congressional Oversight committees investigating potential wrongdoing in the Fast and Furious gun-running scandal that saw guns transferred to Mexican drug cartels and used to murder both Mexican and American cities; the IRS scandal which saw a president interfere in a presidential election by curtailing opposition fund-raising, Benghazi where military hardware was being transferred to radical Islamic terrorists; and the various other violations such as the Clinton violation of the Espionage Act, the selling of the Secretary of State’s office for personal gain, and the rampant lying about Obamacare.

Obama's people couldn’t wait to deliver documents to Congress when it was to their advantage …

Obama Officials Made List of Russia Probe Documents to Keep Them Safe Obama administration officials were so concerned about what would happen to key classified documents related to the Russia probe once President Trump took office that they created a list of document serial numbers to give to senior members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, a former Obama official told NBC News. The official said that after the list of documents related to the probe into Russian interference in the U.S. election was created in early January, he hand-carried it to the committee members. The numbers themselves were not classified, said the official. The purpose, said the official, was to make it "harder to bury" the information, "to share it with those on the Hill who could lawfully see the documents," and to make sure it could reside in an Intelligence committee safe, "not just at Langley.” Source: Obama Officials Made List of Russia Probe Documents to Keep Them Safe - NBC News

When it mattered, the Obama crew hid the documents …

E-mail: Military Offered to Send Rescue Team to Rescue Benghazi Victims Defense Secretary Leon Panetta offered to send a military team to the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya as it was being attacked by terrorists on September 11, 2012, a newly-released e-mail reveals. “After consulting with General Dempsey, General Ham and the Joint Staff, we have identified the forces that could move to Benghazi,” Jeremy Bash, Panetta’s chief of staff, wrote in an e-mail to Hillary Clinton’s senior aides that evening. “They are spinning up as we speak.” “Assuming Principals agree to deploy these elements, we will ask State to procure the approval from host nation,” Bash wrote in the message. “Please advise how you wish to convey that approval to us.” The e-mail renews questions about why State Department and CIA employees in Benghazi were not rescued the night of the attack. And it contradicts later testimony by Panetta and General Martin Dempsey, then-chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who told a Senate panel that it was impossible to deploy military assets to the city. It’s not clear how Clinton’s team replied, but Panetta told the Senate Armed Services Committee in 2013 that “time, distance, the lack of an adequate warning, [and] events that moved very quickly on the ground” prevented him from sending a rescue team. Dempsey made a similar point in the same hearing. “This is the middle of the night now, these are not aircraft on strip alert,” he said. “They’re there as part of our commitment to NATO and Europe. And so, as we looked at the timeline, it was pretty clear that it would take up to 20 hours or so to get them there. . . . It was the wrong tool for the job.” Judicial Watch, a conservative watchdog group, obtained the e-mail as part of a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit. “The Obama administration and Clinton officials hid this compelling Benghazi e-mail for years,” Tom Fitton, the group’s president, said in a Tuesday statement. “The e-mail makes readily apparent that the military was prepared to launch immediate assistance that could have made a difference, at least at the CIA Annex. The fact that the Obama Administration withheld this e-mail for so long only worsens the scandal of Benghazi.” Source: Benghazi Scandal: Email Shows Military Offered to Rescue Benghazi Victims | National Review

Who is going to investigate Panetta and Dempsey for perjuring themselves in Congressional Testimony? And, what about General Ham?

Here was part of the story – bat was it true …

It appears that both President Obama and Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta gave orders to do everything in our power for those stricken in Benghazi ... but that order was mishandled by General Carter Ham, who for reasons unknown, decided to send support to Tripoli and not Benghazi. Ham was in overall command of military forces when the September 11, 2012 terrorist attacks were launched on the American consulate and CIA annex in Benghazi, Libya. Congressman Trey Gowdy who led the Congressional investigation into the attacks stated that Carter Ham acknowledges that he altered President Obama and Defense Secretary Leon Panetta's order to deploy to Benghazi to rescue American personnel, and redirected the deployment to Tripoli, Libya instead. <Source> Speaking of General Carter Ham, it appears that the General was relieved of command under suspicious circumstances; widely believed for challenging either the President or the President’s advisors when it came to sending aid to the stricken Americans. It should also be noted that “Navy Rear Admiral, former commander of the USS John Stennis Strike Group, Rear Admiral Charles Gaouette was mysteriously relieved of duty, and all the brass will say is he is ‘under investigation’ for, get this, ‘inappropriate leadership judgment.’" <Source>

Bottom line …

Clinton alone destroyed thousands of government documents, so who is mentioning that at a time when President Trump is under attack? But, then again, other than President Ronald Reagan, the GOP has lacked the cojones to go after their ideological enemies or wrongdoing involving progressive socialist democrats.

While it is unlikely that President Trump has the guts to pursue the Obama Administration, it is theoretically possible Congress will act in the best interests of “We the People.” But don’t hold your breath.

