THE COWBOY WAY: AN ODE TO THE PROGRESSIVE SNOWFLAKES ...

SAFE SPACES

By

Steve McGrew and Chad Prather Blame it all on our roots we never wore boots

and never once played in the street

We feel very bitter

get our news off of Twitter

And we just can't handle defeat

You saw the surprise and the fear in our eyes

When Donald became president

Screamed this can't be true

Americas through

And to the safe spaces we went

I've got friends in Safe Spaces

And If you don't go with us

Then you must be racist

That is our catch phrase

Where is my latte

Come on in and let's get cozy

Showing off participation trophies

Watching CNN

In Safe Spaces

Well we all get along

And sing happy songs

And watch movies by Michael Moore

We hate the alt right

We've got puppies on site

And we lay around on the floor

Oh there's coloring books

And sad long faced looks

And tears just explode from our face

But give us an hour we're delicate flowers

We just need an embrace.....

Oh I've got friends in Safe Spaces

If you don't go with us

Then you must be racist

That is our catch phrase

Where is my latte

Come on in and let's get cozy

Showing off participation trophies

Watching CNN

In Safe Spaces