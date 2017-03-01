My Photo
THE COWBOY WAY: AN ODE TO THE PROGRESSIVE SNOWFLAKES ...

Those who love country western music and its essential truth should love this new release by Chad Prather and Steve “Mudflap” McGrew aka Larry the Liberal …

SAFE SPACES
By
Steve McGrew and Chad Prather

Blame it all on our roots we never wore boots
and never once played in the street
We feel very bitter
get our news off of Twitter
And we just can't handle defeat
You saw the surprise and the fear in our eyes
When Donald became president
Screamed this can't be true
Americas through
And to the safe spaces we went
I've got friends in Safe Spaces
And If you don't go with us
Then you must be racist
That is our catch phrase
Where is my latte
Come on in and let's get cozy
Showing off participation trophies
Watching CNN
In Safe Spaces
Well we all get along
And sing happy songs
And watch movies by Michael Moore
We hate the alt right
We've got puppies on site
And we lay around on the floor
Oh there's coloring books
And sad long faced looks
And tears just explode from our face
But give us an hour we're delicate flowers
We just need an embrace.....
Oh I've got friends in Safe Spaces
If you don't go with us
Then you must be racist
That is our catch phrase
Where is my latte
Come on in and let's get cozy
Showing off participation trophies
Watching CNN
In Safe Spaces

Bottom line …

Not all little boys had teachers that tried to turn them into little girls or school systems that medicated them out of their minds.

We are so screwed.

-- steve

"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius

 

