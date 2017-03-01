THE COWBOY WAY: AN ODE TO THE PROGRESSIVE SNOWFLAKES ...
Those who love country western music and its essential truth should love this new release by Chad Prather and Steve “Mudflap” McGrew aka Larry the Liberal …
SAFE SPACES By Steve McGrew and Chad Prather
Blame it all on our roots we never wore boots and never once played in the street We feel very bitter get our news off of Twitter And we just can't handle defeat You saw the surprise and the fear in our eyes When Donald became president Screamed this can't be true Americas through And to the safe spaces we went I've got friends in Safe Spaces And If you don't go with us Then you must be racist That is our catch phrase Where is my latte Come on in and let's get cozy Showing off participation trophies Watching CNN In Safe Spaces Well we all get along And sing happy songs And watch movies by Michael Moore We hate the alt right We've got puppies on site And we lay around on the floor Oh there's coloring books And sad long faced looks And tears just explode from our face But give us an hour we're delicate flowers We just need an embrace..... Oh I've got friends in Safe Spaces If you don't go with us Then you must be racist That is our catch phrase Where is my latte Come on in and let's get cozy Showing off participation trophies Watching CNN In Safe Spaces
Bottom line …
Not all little boys had teachers that tried to turn them into little girls or school systems that medicated them out of their minds.
We are so screwed.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius