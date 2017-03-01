SOMETHING STINKS IN NEW YORK: TRUMP FIRES VETERAN U.S. ATTORNEY DIRECTING ACTIVE CORRUPTION CASES

By reputation, Preet Bharara, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York is a son-of-a-bitch. Not a Democrat son-of-a-bitch, not a Republican son-of-a-bitch, and not a political son-of-a-bitch. A man hated by corrupt politicians, shady Wall Street Wizards, and potential criminals of every stripe.

As U.S. Attorney, Bharara earned a reputation of a "crusader" prosecutor who for seven years was one of "the nation's most aggressive and outspoken prosecutors of public corruption and Wall Street crime." Under Bharara, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York prosecuted nearly 100 Wall Street executives for insider trading and other offenses. He reached historic settlements and fines with the four largest banks in the United States, and closed multibillion-dollar hedge funds for activities including insider trading. Under Bharara, federal prosecutors also brought public corruption investigations against Democratic and Republican, most notable securing convictions against the Speaker of the New York State Assembly, Sheldon Silver and the Majority Leader of State Senate, Dean Skelos. One of Bharara's chief adversaries was Governor Andrew Cuomo, whom Bharara's office investigated. Under Bharara, the U.S. Attorney's office was also known for its terrorism prosecutions and civil rights cases. Bharara's office had international reach, pursuing defendants located in many countries outside the United States. <Source>

So why would Donald Trump remove Bharara from his office when he is directing multiple high-profile corruption and criminal cases?

Especially after asking Bharara to stay on in the Trump Administration.

A simple answer is that Bharara did not hand-in his Pro-forma resignation that signals the transition between different administrations. Perhaps an ego-centric Trump, or one of his close advisors, saw this as defiance and decided to demonstrate their demand for both strength and loyalty? The loyalty that Bharara was unable or unwilling to give in his present position?

Bharara’s Statement

Or is something more nefarious afoot? Like a request from highly-positioned, wealthy and powerful interests who want to derail any present or future investigation of New Yorkers and those that do business in the State?

It appears that Dana Boente, the acting Deputy Attorney General, gave Bharara a heads-up that he would be fired. If Boente’s name seems familiar, he was the Obama-appointed Acting Attorney General that was being asked to appoint a Special Prosecutor to investigate Trump and any Russian connections following the recusal of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Boente is due to be replaced on the confirmation of his replacement, Rod Rosenstein, who would be tasked with any investigation of the Trump Administration.

Or, is it possible that Trump decided to free Bharara from his current position so that he could be appointed as Special Counsel to investigate Russia-gate and the Democrat-alleged wiretap scandals that seem to be swirling around in the mainstream media?

Bottom line …

It seems like Trump has some ‘splaining to do. Not that he was not within his rights to ask for the resignation, but because he refused to honor his initial offer.

We are so screwed.

