SCHWARZENEGGER AND THE TRUMP MODEL: ANYTHING IS BETTER THAN A RADICAL PROGRESSIVE

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is said to be considering running for the United States Senate as a replacement for California’s Diane Feinstein who may be considering retiring.

Unfortunately for Schwarzenegger, he is a known quantity. A corrupt progressive RINO (Republican In Name Only) who not only gave California a record tax increase, but reduced the sentence of a killer as a favor to a powerful Democrat politician. After cheating on his wife – so much for those family values – he had First Lady Maria Shriver painted out of the official state portrait. Here is a man who claimed he was so rich he couldn’t be bought, yet collected more money and perks than his recalled predecessor Gray Davis.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was left red faced after almost forgetting that he is dad to five, not four children. It seemed to momentarily slip the action star's mind that he fathered a secret love child after a fling with his maid. However, in 2011 it was revealed that he had fathered housekeeper Mildred Baena's son fourteen years earlier. In a sick twist, she had been pregnant at the same time as Maria was carrying another of Arnold's offspring, youngest son Christopher. Mildred gave birth five days after Maria, but Arnold did not know his employee's child was his until he was a toddler. It was when he realised the tot looked a lot like him that he began giving Mildred extra money to pay for his upkeep, but he has always said that there no was no conversation between them about the child's paternity. Arnold was forced to come clean to Maria about the child's parentage during a marriage counseling session in 2011. <Source>

A fling he hid from his wife and his constituents while in office.

Before the official portrait of former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was recently unveiled at the California State Capitol Museum in Sacramento, the actor-politician had the artist cover up an image of his estranged wife, Maria Shriver, reports the San Francisco Chronicle.

Let us not forget the numerous allegations of groping and improper conduct that dogged his campaign. It is also possible that some might have been paid-off to stay under the radar.

The man is a slimeball and should be banished from California politics lest he continues damaging the state with his radical theories on global warming that are much like those of current Governor Jerry Brown.

It is said that this turd is concentrating on redistricting reform nationwide – not so coincidently the focus of billionaire miscreant George Soros and his billions.

Is there anything good about Schwarzenegger who loudly blamed President Trump for his failure to boost the ratings of Trump’s former program, the Celebrity Apprentice. Anyone who watched the program could see that not only could Arnold not act; he had a difficult time being likable. Say what you will about President Trump, he is entertaining.

It appears that Schwarzenstupid may be counting on the progressive nature of California and the fact that conservative Republicans turned out to vote for Donald Trump against a radical progressive socialist democrat like Hillary Clinton. Unfortunately for Schwarzenegger, he lacks the power to nominate a member or members of the Supreme Court and it would be hard to imagine a worse status for California than it currently occupies.

There is no way I would vote for Schwarzenegger under any conceivable scenario. In my considered and informed opinion, he is a scallywag and a POS. Especially when he became willing to overlook the family of a murdered student to convey a special privilege to a killer who bragged that his dad would protect him from the full consequences of his actions. Not so much his companions. The perp was lucky not to be charged with murder under the felony murder law that makes co-conspirators equally liable for a murder committed by one of the conspirators.

Minutes before ending his two terms as governor, Schwarzenegger issued his final act: Commuting the sentence of Esteban Nunez, the teen who pleaded guilty to stabbing to death the Santos' son, Luis, in 2008. It's not that a governor issuing clemency was anything new. But neither the Santos family nor San Diego County prosecutors had any idea it was coming, let alone got a chance to plead their case. Instead, they were informed by a news release and a phone call from a reporter. "My son (was) stabbed in the heart when he was alive," Fred Santos told CNN. "Schwarzenegger stabbed him in the back after my son is killed." At first, Fred Santos asked himself why the governor would care about their case. But deep down he knew. Santos feared political influence from the beginning -- ever since learning that Esteban Nunez wasn't just any accused killer. He was the son of Fabian Nunez, California's most powerful Democrat and a political ally to the governor. So to many, such as San Diego County District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis, Schwarzenegger's surprise commutation appeared as if Nunez was cashing in. "I think it was political cronyism at its worst." It was October 2008, and prosecutors alleged that Esteban Nunez and Ryan Jett were fueling their anger with alcohol. They had just been denied entry to a fraternity party near the campus of San Diego State University (neither were students there), and they were looking for revenge. The Sacramento natives were going to show them how it was done "in Sac town," the pair boasted, according to court records. "They decided they were going to either burn a frat house or they were going to stab some people," Dumanis said. <Source>

California law describes murder as the intentional and malicious killing of another person or unborn child (Penal Code Section 187). ... The felony murder rule allows a killing that occurs in the course of a dangerous felony to be charged against you as first degree murder.

Bottom line …

Once was too much and we now have the measure of a man who is corrupt and will do or say anything to get back on the political gravy train. If the asswipe plans to portray himself as the candidate who most angers Donald Trump, he has a long line in front of him.

-- steve