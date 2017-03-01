REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE STILL IS LIVING IN THE PAST ...

One would think that the Republican National Committee, comprised mostly of establishment progressives, would have learned their lesson from the 2016 presidential election. That, in spite of their efforts and fundraising, the people pretty much rejected their flawed candidates. Voting for Donald Trump not because he was the best candidate, but because the RNC fought hard to diminish the only constitutional conservative in the group, Ted Cruz, and gave us pabulum like Jeb Bush. Most people I know, myself included, did not vote for Donald Trump, we voted against Hillary Clinton and the preservation of Antonin Scalia’s Supreme Court seat.

Now we find the RNC sending out the same lame money pitches to fight a battle that they have never articulated …

In the scheme of things, I am not a leader nor a supporter of the establishment. I am a constitutional conservative who knows the party listens only to the wealthiest donors, lobbyists, and deal makers. I am important only during elections, and for any money, I might contribute. Money that was flushed down a rat-hole in the last election.

Yes, I was a registered Republican, but I am switching back to being an independent in this upcoming 2018 congressional election. I live in California, a one-party state, where the GOP is dead and has given in to the progressive socialist democrats on each occasion when a principled stand would have mattered. Besides, under our perverted system, it is unlikely that there will be any notable Republican on the ballot.

By the way, I noticed that the Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee failed to use her full name, Ronna Romney McDaniel. Yep, a third-generation political operative and the granddaughter of a RINO, George W. Romney, and the niece of a progressive, Mitt Romney. Mitt, the failed two-time presidential candidate who did a George Bush (43) when he tried to be the “nice guy” and refused to fight back against the progressive socialist democrats. The again, he was the father of Obamacare when it was known as Romneycare in uber-liber Massachusetts. Complete with slight of hand and budget tricks cooked up in association with Ted Kennedy. Not a conservative by any means.

Bottom line …

It looks like the RNC has not learned their lesson. Where is the reform that rejects progressive socialist democrats from running on the GOP ticket? Where is the enforcement of Reagan’s 11th commandment about attacking fellow candidates? Where are the guts to stand up to the progressives – oh I forgot, these people are the progressives.

I tossed the mailing in the trash where it belongs.

The GOP, not Donald Trump, will need to reform their ways and welcome conservatives back into the party before I will consider giving them my vote or my money.

We are so screwed.

-- steve