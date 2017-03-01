REPUBLICAN COWARDS WANT TO JOIN THE PROGRESSIVE CLIMATE CHANGE MOVEMENT

As we approach the 2018 congressional election cycle, many Republicans are losing what little courage they had in the first place and trying to make themselves more acceptable to the liberals in their districts. Amazingly blurring any real difference between the parties and standing for nothing.
Republicrats …
<
|
Republican environmental groups want to temper Trump on climate change
President Donald Trump's outspoken doubts about climate change and his administration's efforts to roll back regulation to combat it have stirred a sleepy faction in U.S. politics: the Republican environmental movement.
The various groups represent conservatives, Catholics and the younger generation of Republicans who, unlike Trump, not only recognize the science of climate change but want to see their party wrest the initiative from Democrats and lead efforts to combat global warming.
Conservative green groups such as ConservAmerica and republicEn, along with politically neutral religious groups such as Catholic Climate Covenant and bipartisan groups such as the Citizens Climate Lobby, have ramped up efforts to recruit more congressional Republicans to work on addressing climate change since Trump's election.
Conservative environmental advocates promote what they call "free enterprise" solutions to climate change, like a carbon tax. That stands in contrast to the approach of liberal environmentalists under former President Barack Obama, who backed bans on certain kinds of oil drilling and regulations aimed at discouraging petroleum use.
But whatever their differences, the conservative groups say they have an important role to play.
"Conservatives now have a chance to earn back the trust of Americans on environmental issues," said Alex Bozmoski, director of strategy for republicEn. "They can lead in a completely different direction that actually grows the economy while cutting greenhouse gasses."
The activists' efforts have not swayed anywhere near a majority yet on Capitol Hill. Only 20 or so of the 237 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives have spoken out on climate change this year. But they hope to build a big enough bloc in Congress, or enough influence at the White House, to temper Trump's agenda.
Urged on by a coalition of conservative and religious groups, including the Catholic Climate Covenant, a handful of additional Republicans have also signed a congressional resolution pledging to address climate change.
The resolution was non-binding, but it represented a direct challenge to Trump's climate stance, a high-profile signal of dissent within his party.
<Source>
Bottom line …
“America was not built on fear. America was built on courage, on imagination and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand.” ~ Harry S. Truman
It used to be that Democrats were honorable Americans who loved their country and differed with the Republicans on fiscal responsibility and how social policy is implemented. In the years since President Lyndon Johnson, the Democrats have been less about America and more about globalism – including massive wealth redistribution, population control, de-growth, reducing America’s standard of living and fundamentally changing the culture and nature of America to accommodate progressive socialist democrats. And, the Republicans have become gutless wonders who are afraid of their own shadow, especially the professional politicians who are all about themselves rather than the country and constitution to which they pledged their allegiance.
Take the politics out of science, redress the grievances that have corrected climate-related science and then have an open and honest dialogue with those of opposing viewpoints.
Until then, we are so screwed.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius