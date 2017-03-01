REPUBLICAN COWARDS WANT TO JOIN THE PROGRESSIVE CLIMATE CHANGE MOVEMENT

Republican environmental groups want to temper Trump on climate change President Donald Trump's outspoken doubts about climate change and his administration's efforts to roll back regulation to combat it have stirred a sleepy faction in U.S. politics: the Republican environmental movement. The various groups represent conservatives, Catholics and the younger generation of Republicans who, unlike Trump, not only recognize the science of climate change but want to see their party wrest the initiative from Democrats and lead efforts to combat global warming. [OCS: First, the Catholic Church may have moral influence with its followers, but their positions on scientific matters have not been all that great since the days of Galileo. Mostly because they want the science to bolster Church policy and agenda. Furthermore, the present leader of the Church is a confirmed socialist who grew up under heavily Marxist rule in Argentina. To wrest the issue and initiative from the progressive socialist democrats is to further their agenda and to bring about a European-style socialist democracy that is slowly eroding our capitalist underpinning.] Conservative green groups such as ConservAmerica and republicEn, along with politically neutral religious groups such as Catholic Climate Covenant and bipartisan groups such as the Citizens Climate Lobby, have ramped up efforts to recruit more congressional Republicans to work on addressing climate change since Trump's election. [OCS: These are not politically-neutral groups, they are front groups for international socialism and represent the same type of socialist and communist infiltration as we see in other environmental causes. They are considered bi-partisan because some “useful idiots who happen to be Republicans” have bought their hogwash. Far Left Catholic Group to Provide Inserts in Church Bulletins on Pope’s Global Warming Junk Science -- A far left group Catholic Climate Covenant will provide inserts for church bulletins this week and is e-mailing out suggested homilies to priests. <Source>] Conservative environmental advocates promote what they call "free enterprise" solutions to climate change, like a carbon tax. That stands in contrast to the approach of liberal environmentalists under former President Barack Obama, who backed bans on certain kinds of oil drilling and regulations aimed at discouraging petroleum use. [There is no such thing as “free enterprise” solutions as long as the government is controlling the show, handling the money, and telling Americans how to live their lives. The last thing the environmentalists want is low-cost energy because that runs counter to their de-growth initiative of population control, lowering standards of living, and engaging in massive wealth distribution.] But whatever their differences, the conservative groups say they have an important role to play. "Conservatives now have a chance to earn back the trust of Americans on environmental issues," said Alex Bozmoski, director of strategy for republicEn. "They can lead in a completely different direction that actually grows the economy while cutting greenhouse gasses." [There are few conservatives in Congress and few in the Executive Branch. So to invoke conservatism is both false and misleading. You cannot win the trust of Americans with perverted junk science that does not acknowledge the basic science of climate change and suggests that man’s activities can neutralize or reverse natural climate change cycles, the Sun’s energy output in all spectral bands, cosmic rays, the Earth’s position relative to the Sun, The Earth’s precessional and rotational dynamics, the Earth’s plate tectonics and vulcanology, the deep ocean currents, and the greatest greenhouse gas of all: water vapor. It the progressives believe that Miami, Florida will be inundated, let them cancel all new building, build in a more environmentally sound area, and bulldoze existing structures in the inundation zone. Yeah Right! That man can do – but would be unwilling to do. In fact, if faced with the prospect of bulldozing coastal areas from Manhattan to Malibu, one might find the scientific findings changing overnight.] The activists' efforts have not swayed anywhere near a majority yet on Capitol Hill. Only 20 or so of the 237 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives have spoken out on climate change this year. But they hope to build a big enough bloc in Congress, or enough influence at the White House, to temper Trump's agenda. Urged on by a coalition of conservative and religious groups, including the Catholic Climate Covenant, a handful of additional Republicans have also signed a congressional resolution pledging to address climate change. [OCS: By all means let’s address climate change; starting with an investigation in to the handling of scientific data, funding for one-sided reports, and the various other matters that have been hidden from the public such as the fanciful scenarios based on flawed computer models using dodgy data.] The resolution was non-binding, but it represented a direct challenge to Trump's climate stance, a high-profile signal of dissent within his party. [OCS: the dissent is being produced by the progressive socialist democrats and their fake news cohorts who want people to believe socialism is the new normal.] <Source>