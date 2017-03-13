REPORTING OR PROGRESSIVE RUBBISH: WHITE MILK AS A SYMBOL OF WHITE SUPREMACIST HATRED?

Milk new symbol of hate? White nationalists and neo-nazis using milk as form of racial supremacy. Samantha Diaz, Staff Writer - March 13, 2017 When you think of milk, what first comes to your mind? If you’re a millennial, you probably think of strong bones, Got Milk? commercials, or maybe eating your favorite cereal while watching cartoons on a Saturday morning. What about racism? White nationalism? If you’re having trouble finding the connection between these institutions and milk, you’re not alone. You, along with the rest of the nation, have been so accustomed to hearing the benefits of milk that you probably didn’t even realize the subtle racism hidden in our health facts. [OCS: You only think about the connection between milk and racism when some twit “writer”tries to make the case that milk equals racism on some subtle level.] It may not surprise you that the United States was founded on racism. That every institution we uphold has racist roots that are sometimes difficult to catch and even harder to fight against. [OCS: I wonder if Diaz has taken a history class and noticed that slavery has existed in the world for thousands of years? And, that the United States was NOT founded on slavery, it was a by-product of the British, French, and the Africans who sold their own people into bondage. I wonder if Diaz understands that we fought a costly and ugly war to rid ourselves of slavery and that it was the democrat party that promoted slavery, segregation, Jim Crow laws, and attempted to thwart the anti-civil rights movement? But most of all, I wonder if Diaz understands that Mexico contained indigenous Indians and the descendants of the brutal Spanish Conquistadores who enslaved the Indians. Curiously, the descendants of both groups becoming oppressed minorities the minute the step foot into the United States and are conferred victim status by the democrats? If anything, someone should be speaking to the Mexicans about their treatment of their indigenous population which continues to this very day.] This phenomenon affects our voter ID laws, state testing and, yes, even our federal dietary guidelines. But how can our health guidelines, a system meant to be built upon scientific fact alone, have racist messages? Where there is a deep-rooted tradition to suppress an entire race’s existence, there’s a way. [OCS: Our voter ID laws are designed to ensure that citizens of America have a say in their governance at the local, state, and federal level. Not interlopers with no legal basis for entering or residing in the country. As for state testing, and I assume she is speaking about educators and their victims, one would assume that they should be fluent in our language, be able to teach, have subject-matter knowledge, and meet the same standards as everyone else. Country of origin, ethnicity, color, gender, etc. aside. As for the federal dietary guidelines, these were written by lobbyists and passed by politicians and some may have sketchy science in the background. And, I know of no effort to suppress an entire race’s existence. Except by intermarriage and assimilation.] The federal endorsement of milk in American diets contributes to the problem by uncritically pushing people to drink milk, despite the potential detriment it has on non-white people’s health. Our current federal dietary guidelines urge people to drink three cups of milk a day, according to the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans. The main health benefit of milk is to guard against osteoporosis, a disease that weakens your bones — hence the “stronger bones” rhetoric. While this is a very practical health benefit, osteoporosis affects Africans at a significantly lower rate than it does most Americans, according to an article on Mother Jones. [OCS: Mother Jones, is that the scientific journal or the left-wing rag? What is Diaz saying? Does that mean that we should punish the majority because a minority does not obtain the same health benefits?] These facts about milk were brought to attention by a scientific magazine that got trickled down into the world of 4chan, where the facts were distorted and exaggerated to fit a racist rhetoric for white supremacy. The online trollers decided to take their milk jugs to the public using Shia LaBeouf’s social experiment livestream project, “He Will Not Divide Us,” which began as a protest against President Donald Trump. The installation has since been shut down by the host, The Museum of Moving Images, for being being “a serious and ongoing public safety hazard,” according to a February article by USA Today. [OCS: Why would Diaz give credence to trolls or care what is said on a relatively obscure social media site. Haters will hate in any medium, so what’s the point?] This is the basis that white supremacist milk chuggers used for their bring-your-own-milk-jug party using Shia LaBeouf’s camera to advance their hateful message. In an effort to prove their masculinity, a dozen middle-aged white men showed up shirtless, shouting about how they need to “secure the future of our diet and the future for milk drinking.” One man proudly displayed his neo-Nazi tattoo while spitting milk into the livestream camera. [OCS: Shia LeBeouf is a whack-job whose “performance art” consisted of mounting a camera and encouraging people to disparage President Trump. The idea that some people shouted that they wanted to “secure the future of our diet and the future for milk drinking” had to be a put-on. Isn’t that what performance art is supposed to represent: the absurd, the outrageous, and the ridiculous? It is not a rational mainstream position and it lends itself to a comedy sketch rather than being used to make an absurd point by a pseudo-journalist in a college newspaper.] This odd form of white supremacy also received cinematic attention through Jordan Peele’s horror movie “Get Out,” a movie that highlights racism in a post-racial America. Peele artistically addresses the new medium of hate with one of the film’s most eerie scenes, which shows a white woman meticulously sipping milk from a bendy straw. The scene would have gone unnoticed in the movie, but audiences were forced to notice the long, drawn-out frame of the woman taking a sip; Peele wanted people to notice. [OCS: Obviously, the filmmaker came to the project with a point of view and agenda. If America were truly post-racial, then this can’t be happening – and if it is happening it is because racists and race-baiters are profiting from their media exposure and fundraising. What does it say when democrat-driven Hollywood portrays actors using straws to ingest cocaine, an illicit drug? Everything has a context, and milk as a symbol of racism is a ludicrous one. It is like modern art – often meaningless unless titled and given meaning by pretentious liberals.] These seemingly coincidental acts of racism are backed by the way milk continues to be represented in American diets. The Mother Jones article states that not only is milk non-beneficial to Africans, but following the guidelines may actually be detrimental to their health. There is a strong correlation to calcium consumption and an increased risk of prostate cancer, unproportionally affecting African men. Furthermore, both black children and adults generally secrete less calcium on a daily basis than white people, making them less dependent upon milk. [OCS: This is a clear demonstration of the tyranny of the majority by a minority. Is Dias suggesting or endorsing that milk be demonized because it is not beneficial to a minority population?] Remember that this is the dietary guidelines for Americans. I want to emphasize that last word. These guidelines are for Americans. This means they should reflect the health needs of the ethnicities that make up America which, news flash, isn’t just white people. And since the African American community in the U.S. is continuously rising, it seems only logical to acknowledge that while something may be beneficial for one group of people, that may not be the case for another. [OCS: Stop the Presses! Is Diaz saying that medicine and foodstuffs need to be universally monitored and controlled to ensure some perverse manner of “food justice?” Let’s reframe the argument. We know that peanuts adversely affect a small portion of our populations – should be take action against peanuts or imply that Southern racists are using peanuts as a sign of white supremacy? Remember, former President Jimmy Carter was a peanut farmer, so think carefully be fore you answer?] These differences are now leaving the world of health and spilling into our political and social lives. Milk has now become a symbol of racial superiority for white nationalists and neo-Nazis, claiming that their ability to process milk makes them racially superior. [OCS: There is absolutely no proof of this declarative assertion other than that made by a race-baiting progressive political activist purporting to be a “writer” at a college publication. In fact, if people were asked to make associations with common everyday foods and racism – might they cite things like watermelon and fried chicken, not milk. BTW: I love watermelon and fried chicken, but not big on grits and greens.] That Peele came up with the idea for the scene days before shooting began, not knowing that the release of his movie would be perfectly timed with the sudden rise of interest for milk among white supremacists, is proof that the connection between milk and white supremacy is gaining visibility. [OCS: A repetitive statement to insure that this milk is racist meme gets wide attention by promoting “false news.”] “That scene is just one of my favorites,” Peele told the LA Times. “There’s no dialogue in it — just this beautiful psychotic image that gives me glee when it happens in the film.” [From the above statement, can I conclude that Peele loves racist imagery and is out of step with the vast majority of Americans?] The milk scene in “Get Out,” along with LaBeouf’s livestream, turned what started out as internet trolling into yet another form of nonsensical white superiority. And while there is little logic to the train of thoughts involved in choosing the next inanimate face of racism, our country’s health guidelines certainly take part of the blame for this one.’' [OCS: What a wonderful word: nonsensical! It perfectly describes Diaz and her article.] Until we recognize the racist roots in our own systems of government and fight to remove them, we are all in part responsible for the white, creamy form of racism currently taking hold in our country. [OCS: There is nothing to recognize other than the fact that Diaz appears to be a progressive race-baiter, intent on developing new objects as a display of racism. Thank heavens she put a question mark on the end of her title lest anyone thing she was actually saying what she appears to be saying.] <Source: Daily 49er : Milk new symbol of hate?>