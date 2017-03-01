ProPublica: DISHONESTY, DECEPTION ON DISPLAY BY "NEUTRAL" PUBLIC INTEREST NEWS SOURCE

There is little doubt that ProPublica has done some excellent reporting on a variety of important issues. However, it remains a progressive organization funded by major progressive foundations and individuals like George Soros. So there is little wonder that I would take exception to the framing of an article on the routine activities of a transitioning administration.

One, every new administration has a thousand jobs to fill and these positions, as political appointments, are usually filled with supporters or those to whom favors are owed. This is a normal and customary event that received little or no notice when Barack Obama placed radicals, including socialists and even communists in positions of power where they could disrupt the normal functioning of government with their political activities. And, of course, there were a number of lobbyists and special pleaders among them

Two, the fact that these positions are filled without breaking news fanfare is also quite normal and customary.

Three, that these people would be the eyes and ears of the President is ludicrous as many will have little or no contact with the President of the United States and that any pertinent information will be routinely processed through the customary chain of command. It is hard to imagine a low-level appointee calling someone in the presidential staff and explaining the routine deliberations of their departments. Of course, they might become like the Obamacons, and subvert an agency such as the IRS for political purposes. A crime which affected a presidential election and remains unpunished.

Four, the inference that the list was difficult to obtain belies the fact that these appointees are listed, and their details are routinely available in published directories.

Five – and the most disagreeable part – is ProPublica’s solicitation of potentially criminal acts involving the leaking of classified information. The fact that they are offering a guide on “how to leak to ProPublica” is both subversive and reprehensible.

The New York Times has already proven they can leak classified information that has military and intelligence significance with impunity should not be taken as an invitation for individuals to violate the Espionage Act or provide information to our enemies, both foreign and domestic.

It is now time to hold journalists accountable for their actions in conveying material aid and comfort to our enemies in the guise of revealing potential political wrongdoing. Does anyone remember anything about Benghazi other than it was proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that the President and other high-ranking officials lied about the entire situation and pushed a fake news story about a video? How many demanded that the possible gun-running to Islamic terrorists be investigated and the perpetrators prosecuted? – Oh, I forgot, they only do that to Republicans (Iran-Contra).

