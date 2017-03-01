ONE CITIZEN SPEAKING: THINKING OUT LOUD AGAIN ...

Once again – yes again – I was considering the abysmal state of affairs that gave us the Trump Administration as a reaction to the malaise, miasma, and chaos of the preceding Bush and Obama years. A confluence of collective cronyism, corruption, and convenience.

What the hell is going on here?

From recent events, I can conclude that most progressive Democrats appear to act with collective ignorance, abandon, and cruelty often led surreptitiously by paid activists and roused in the moment by paid agitators. The height of hypocrisy as they engage in the very behaviors that they claim they detest. And, one of the most egregious examples can be found in the Black Lives Matter movement. They refuse to admit that ALL lives matter and do little or nothing to stem the wanton slaughter of their people in the inner cities governed by the very same progressive socialist democrats who affirm their value to society.

The Democrats of my parent’s era are gone. Replaced by apathetic or morally bankrupt people who seek validation and acceptance by virtue signaling and affiliating by those of like mind that appear as role models -- e.g. celebrities and prominent charismatic politicians. The Republicans talk a good game but are too cowardly to actually implement their grand plans or pursue their stated ideology.

What I am seeing is more people entering politics as a well-paid profession rather than a public service. And more people following fools based on celebrity and name recognition than well-founded core beliefs about the Country and Constitution. Politics as an extension of entertainment rather than enlightenment.

Bottom line …

I can find very little difference between former President Barack Obama and current President Donald Trump. Both are empty suits who are simply winging it based on public opinion and the advice of their close inner circle. However, one of the most striking differences is that Trump appears to be pro-America and capable of saying nice things about the opposition when they agree with him.

I have stopped watching Donald Trump’s pronouncements, which in reality are little more than self-promotion and score-setting; delivered with “tough talk” and punctuated by effeminate hand gestures.

To me, I think that the real problem is that the difference between political correctness and political corruption has converged to the point where we are so screwed.

-- steve