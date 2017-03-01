ONE CITIZEN SPEAKING IS NOT FOR EVERYBODY ...

, when I posted my first entry, I made my position crystal clear …

Nine years, ten months, and 21 days ago on April 15, 2007

Unfortunately, today is a sad day …

My best friend decided that he no longer enjoyed reading my blog – mainly due to my rants on Donald Trump who he enthusiastically and respectfully supports. And, while I agree that any candidate was likely to be better than Hillary Clinton or Bernie Sanders, my support of our President, Donald J. Trump, does not preclude criticism when I see something that appears to be deeply problematical.

Granted, Donald Trump is not like any other President in history because he appears not to care about the truth unless it benefits him or his position. He has been caught lying, then lying about lying, and even when faced with the videotaped evidence, claims he was misunderstood or misinterpreted.

At times Trump appears petty and vindictive. Blowing hot and cold depending on whether he perceives an attack or simply a criticism – which he often perceives as an attack.

Trump does not appear to want to put in the time and effort to study the issues – preferring to be briefed by his advisors and then making a decision. Having a loosey-goosey free-form structure in running the country’s affairs from the Oval Office.

I can clearly see elements of both former Presidents George Bush and Barack Obama in his character and his actions. Like George Bush, he is “the decider,” and like Barack Obama, he appears to avoid the heavy lifting. As in his construction/real estate/licensing empire, it is all about relationships, putting out outrageous opening positions and then negotiating to some form of acceptable outcome. Great for business, but maybe not so great for keeping America safe and secure or retooling our economy.

Trump needs to work with Congress, but when he appears to lack the values of a constitutional conservative, progressivism wins. When Trump becomes unwilling or unable to review legislation, he becomes totally dependent on his advisors – some of which have stellar careers, but who always operated in their own self-interests. The Presidency of the United States demands you set aside your personal self-interests and act in the best interests of the nation.

I am sure that Trump will continue to evolve – and may become one of the better presidents of the modern era. But, with his progressive demeanor, temperament, unconventional behavior, and tactics, it is a crap shoot. I will continue to give him credit for acting promptly on his campaign promises, but also realize that they are all based on executive orders which must be implemented by congressional legislation to have a lasting effect.

Bottom line …

While my friend will always be my friend, regardless of political or philosophical differences, I will keep making myself feel good by writing this blog. It is my informed opinion as I see it based on my worldview. I could be wrong, and I am willing to debate the issues. But, I am not willing to hide from the truth as I see it just to be on the side of the majority. My bottom line quote from the learned philosopher Marcus Aurelius pretty much says it all; “The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane.”

-- steve