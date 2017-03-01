OBAMACARE REPEAL AND REPLACE: IF YOU THINK IT IS ANY DIFFERENT WITH THE GOP, YOU ARE WRONG

Once again, the GOP-led Congress is doing the same old legislative song-and-dance to hide what is really contained within a bill …

If you think your legislative representative is smart enough – or even willing to read this legislative drivel, you are grossly mistaken. When Nancy Pelosi famously said, “But we have to pass the bill so you can find out what is in it, away from the fog of the controversy” she was absolutely correct. Nobody read the 2000+ page bill in the time span allotted, nor did they read the revisions. They read a popularized summary of the bill, which was mostly legislative fiction as it conveyed much of the bill’s requirements, administration, and monitoring to agencies, panels, commissions, and to the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services.

I thought you might like to see a sample of the 66-page input draft now being circulated.

The first page …

Can you just imagine how any legislator is going to read “is amended—(1) in paragraph (2), by adding ‘and’ at the end;”?

Can you imagine the strategic importance of dealing with high dollar lottery winners in reducing state Medicaid costs?

From page 10 of 66 and continuing to the top 4 lines of Page 16 of 66 …

Bottom line …

Other than the broad strokes and bullet points, I am willing to bet that key foundations, think tanks, and healthcare experts provided by the special interests are interacting with staff to produce a document that is broadly the same as the Affordable Care Act in many aspects; but most of the changes involve cosmetic re-definitions, restructuring, and workarounds.

Some of what I am looking for is:

No individual mandate.

Change in the definition of a full work-week to 40 hours.

Redefinition of small business for the purposes of exemptions.

Legislators and staff not exempted from their own legislation.

Preexisting conditions covered without premium penalties for those with no insurance before their illness.

Competition across state lines to build larger risk pools.

Effective tools – including to fight fraud, waste, and abuse.

Limitations on executive compensation to a percentage of monies actually distributed.

Full disclosure of investment income on the difference between premiums collected and the reimbursement disbursements.

Statistics on denials, delays, and deaths from these causal factors.

Controls that supersede state insurance commissions and rules.

And more …

But as Pelosi said … we may have to see them pass the bill to find out what is really in it. The biggest question I have is why was the GOP not prepared to present their plan on day one. They had eight years of promising to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, and they are just beginning to sketch the outline. We are so screwed.

-- steve