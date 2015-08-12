MARK CUBAN FOR PRESIDENT 2020: THE ACID TEST

On Tuesday, Cuban sent out another of his patented blasts to his followers on Cyber Dust, the private-messaging app he created. [OCS: Ironically, Cuban created Cyber Dust to add a layer of privacy to personal messages – coincidently after a fierce battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission over alleged insider trading. He won. But, he now has created a platform for politicians and other evildoers to hide their machinations from law enforcement and intelligence agencies.] ‘I would prefer to be a Republican,’ he wrote. “Even though he disagrees with them on most social issues, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban wants to be a Republican. He says he wants smaller, smarter government. There’s just one problem, though: The Republican party is simply a mess. [OCS: It appears the Republicans have traditionally been more welcoming to the ideologically impure that the Democrat Party that demands and enforces party purity. That Cuban disagrees with the GOP on most social issues, means he is more likely to continue the big entitlement programs and giveaways. Every politician claims they want a smaller, smarter government – yet it never gets done because they are motivated more by the the big-money special interests than principle. Yes, the GOP may be a mess, but the Democrat Party is a disaster. They lost the House, the Senate, the Presidency, Governorships, and local politicians with their ideological nonsense that is more Marxist than American.] The Republicans have a much bigger problem that will crush them in every Presidential election until this changes. The Republican Party requires that all their Presidential candidates Conform to Consensus. [OCS: This is a demonstrable falsity. If that were literally true, Mitt Romney would have been the President; or after Romney's defeat, Jeb Bush would now be the President of the United States. Trump did not conform to any known consensus and simply went his own way – and won. A clear indication that the American people have lost faith in traditional politicians and their malignant political parties.] If you don’t agree with every platform of the party not only are you called a RINO, a “Republican in Name Only. You are considered unelectable in primaries and become a source of scorn on Fox News [OCS: Not every politicians agrees with or supports every plank in the party platform. And, only those who are indistinguishable from progressive socialist democrats are labeled RINOs.] That’s a problem. Leaders don’t conform to the consensus. They create consensus to their vision and goals. [OCS: The very process of political compromise presents its own consensus. And, while a President can demonstrate vision and leadership, he requires a consensus in the Congress to pursue his agenda.] Leaders don’t change their positions mid debate. They welcome scorn from the masses because it creates the opportunity for dialogue. ‘' [OCS: Leaders change their positions whenever new information arrives. What they don’t change is their core values. Hopefully, American values, not European socialist values.] Leaders don’t look backwards to condemn what has already been done, they look forward to create a better future. [OCS: Politicians run on the past and this statement only illustrates Cuban’s political inexperience and naiveté.] Leaders are not dogmatic. They are principled and know that change is never easy, but when it’s necessary, they must lead. [OCS: Politicians are pragmatic and do what they must to gain and maintain power. Many leaders are not principled, they are self-serving and corrupt. Adherence to the Constitution is dogmatic because it lays down principles that are incontrovertibly true. Principles like unalienable rights and the limitations that should be imposed on a federal government to prevent tyranny. Yes, leaders must lead. But, one must closely question – in what direction and why?] The Republican Party does everything possible to discourage leadership. They want dogma. They want conformity. They want to conserve their romanticized past. [OCS: Cuban certainly doesn’t have a firm grasp on history. A not so romantic past, where the democrats were the party of slavery, segregation, Jim Crow laws, and an anti-civil rights movement. It is not “their” romanticized past the GOP wants to preserve, but the past of principled politicians like Ronald Reagan.] That’s a shame. I wish they wanted to conserve the best of what America is today and find a leader that can take us to new places that make our future better. [OCS: Much of what you see today, especially in government, is dysfunctional and not worth preserving. What is worth preserving is Americanism and American Dream. You don't find many people trying to break into other countries. You do not find a more compassionate people – willing to spend their blood and treasure to help others become free from tyranny. And, certainly you should not find politicians who are openly anti-America, racists, or openly consorting with our enemies.] The same message applies to many Democrats, Cuban wrote, "but I don't want to be a democrat." [OCS: Of course he doesn't want to be a democrat. Maybe he wants to be a Bernie Sanders, an actual communist who hides behind the liberal or progressive label. Saying whatever might be necessary to sound mainstream while entertaining radical ideas for the nation.]