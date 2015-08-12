MARK CUBAN FOR PRESIDENT 2020: THE ACID TEST

By all accounts, Mark Cuban is another bloviating billionaire who has managed to create a successful business life from scratch. He appears to be a fairly likable guy, a fast-learned, and someone who is willing to take advice in a constructive manner without going ballistic.
But the acid test …
Mark Cuban is far from a constitutional conservative, and any death blow to his presidential aspirations should begin and end with his support of Hillary Clinton. While it is true that Cuban had a love-hate relationship with Donald Trump, mostly from piggybacking off Trump’s success with the Celebrity Apprentice, that is no excuse for knowingly supporting a candidate who clearly violated national security and allegedly sold her office for personal gain. Stunningly bad judgment that precludes him from my list of suitable presidential picks. Ironically, Cuban created “Cyber Dust,” an instant messaging application that helps people avoid creating a record of their messages.
Mark Cuban is getting more serious than ever about politics — and in the age of Trump, the political world is starting to notice
In private, Mark Cuban has started discussing his role in national politics with his family. He told Business Insider, for instance, that he spoke with loved ones about his decision to campaign on the trail for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. "We discussed how much of a threat I believe Trump to be," Cuban said in an email. "We discussed why it was important to me to get involved — that if I could have an impact and didn't try, it would have left me guessing forever."
And, as Cuban said, his family feels "like we started on the right path" to "have a platform and voice for the future." Cuban, 58, is a self-made billionaire businessman and the owner of the Dallas Mavericks. And he seems more serious than ever about running for president.
With Trump's improbable rise to the presidency, there's been no shortage of ultrawealthy, prominent business people rumored to be considering a run of their own in 2020. There's Oprah Winfrey, Mark Zuckerberg, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, and Disney CEO Bob Iger, all of whom have fed the idea that Trump could face a fellow executive in his prospective 2020 reelection bid. But no nonpolitician has put him or herself out there quite like Cuban.
Read more at Mark Cuban is getting more serious than ever about politics - Business Insider
If you look closely at the list of business people in the article, you will see that they are all wealthy and successful in their chosen fields. None has proven political knowledge. And, all seem to be squishy, touchy-feely progressive socialist democrats. Cuban’s statement that he would love to be a Republican if it weren’t for the Republican party is a clear statement about his beliefs.
|
On Tuesday, Cuban sent out another of his patented blasts to his followers on Cyber Dust, the private-messaging app he created.
‘I would prefer to be a Republican,’ he wrote. “Even though he disagrees with them on most social issues, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban wants to be a Republican. He says he wants smaller, smarter government. There’s just one problem, though: The Republican party is simply a mess.
The Republicans have a much bigger problem that will crush them in every Presidential election until this changes.
The Republican Party requires that all their Presidential candidates Conform to Consensus.
If you don’t agree with every platform of the party not only are you called a RINO, a “Republican in Name Only. You are considered unelectable in primaries and become a source of scorn on Fox News
That’s a problem.
Leaders don’t conform to the consensus. They create consensus to their vision and goals.
Leaders don’t change their positions mid debate. They welcome scorn from the masses because it creates the opportunity for dialogue. ‘'
Leaders don’t look backwards to condemn what has already been done, they look forward to create a better future.
Leaders are not dogmatic. They are principled and know that change is never easy, but when it’s necessary, they must lead.
The Republican Party does everything possible to discourage leadership.
They want dogma.
They want conformity.
They want to conserve their romanticized past.
That’s a shame. I wish they wanted to conserve the best of what America is today and find a leader that can take us to new places that make our future better.
The same message applies to many Democrats, Cuban wrote, “but I don’t want to be a democrat.”
<Source>
Don’t get me wrong; I am not saying Mark Cuban is a bad guy. I am saying that he is what’s wrong with America today – where billionaire bullyboys and political know-nothings are elevated by their celebrity and name recognition into an office they are fundamentally unqualified to hold.
What is the purpose of a political party if they do not enforce adherence to their party’s platform. And nobody suggests that a president needs to embrace every aspect of the platform itself.
Cuban is the very definition of a post-party politician who wants to pick-and-choose his political positions and portray himself as a populist – and that’s what we do not need, a weathervane president who governs by the results of polling.
Bottom line …
The country does not need another wealthy political amateur that is likely to repeat all of the mistakes made by amateurs. It is one thing to believe in a vision; it is something quite different to engage in perpetual combat with an opposition party that is seeking to destroy you. If anything, we need a candidate who is a constitutional conservative, someone who knows how the political animal functions, and most of all, has core values that will benefit the American people.
We are so screwed.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius