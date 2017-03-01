MALIBU: PROGRESSIVE HYPOCRISY ON FULL DISPLAY

In a non-so impressive display of virtue signaling and self-interest, Malibu has decided to become a Sanctuary City. Yes, in a city of wealthy, powerful, and politically-connected individuals, they have decided that the U.S. Constitution and the rule or law no longer applies to them. But, then again, it really never did. Unless you are Mel Gibson shouting anti-Semitic slurs. Other than losing their money, power, prestige, and political connections, many of these people fear the loss of their servants, nannies, gardeners, and others who help smooth their way through life in this coastal paradise.

Malibu becomes a sanctuary city — in solidarity with its gardeners, cooks and others in the U.S. illegally Malibu joins estimated 400 sanctuary cities in U.S. Supporters say Malibu's largely symbolic resolution is a chance for the city's privileged to stand up for its vulnerable population. The discussion inside Malibu City Hall over whether to become a sanctuary city last week bore the usual hallmarks of the heated national debate over illegal immigration. While some residents praised the proposal, others blamed those who are in the country illegally for crime and called the move a thinly disguised rebuke of President Trump. But it being Malibu, there was a celebrity twist. The idea was inspired by one of the town’s many famous residents: actor Martin Sheen. In December, he grabbed the lectern during a City Council meeting and — as if conjuring his inner President Josiah Bartlet from “The West Wing” — urged the city to become a sanctuary city. [OCS: Let us not forget that Martin Sheen is NOT Martin Sheen – he is Ramón Antonio Gerardo Estévez and best known for the parenting skills that gave us Carlos (AKA Charlie Sheen). For many famous parents in Malibu and elsewhere in the industry, sometimes letting the nannies, caretakers, teachers, and the other “help” raise your children doesn’t turn out so well. ] Like many sanctuary city resolutions, Malibu’s is largely symbolic. Backers said the move, which passed on a 3-2 council vote, is a chance for Malibu’s privileged to stand up for the city’s vulnerable population. Malibu is about 92% white and one of L.A. County’s wealthiest cities. Everyone agrees the city has workers who are not authorized to be in the United States, and they tend to serve the food at upscale eateries, clean the beachside mansions, look after children and keep the landscaping looking lush. Lifelong Malibu resident Mikke Pierson, 57, a supporter of the resolution, said it’s hard to imagine a Malibu without the many immigrants who toil there. That why expressing support for people who are in the country illegally is so important, he said. “Heck … we would be paralyzed and no one’s houses would be cleaned,” the former surf shop owner said. Source: Malibu becomes a sanctuary city — in solidarity with its gardeners, cooks and others in the U.S. illegally - LA Times

Bottom line …

These people do not give a rat’s ass about illegal aliens other than as a source of cheap labor to manage the types of things they prefer not to do. And, if they were so concerned about “immigrants” they would be enforcing our immigration laws to keep illegal immigrants from driving down wages and bring illiteracy, poverty, disease, and crime along with them. One might ask why the “help” is not given a helping hand and given positions within the heavily unionized entertainment industry. And, heaven forbid they allow the progressive SEIU to unionize them and deal with their rich employers.

Like much of what you see in Hollywood, it is all smoke and mirrors; an illusion created by those who mouth the words of others and feign sincerity, empathy, and compassion for a living. Want to see a real progressive revolution, let these wealthy, powerful, and politically connected people start paying $15.00 per hour and providing healthcare to all of their employees. Including the “free” interns and personal assistants.

We are so screwed.

