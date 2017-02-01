LOS ANGELES COUNTY: PREPARATION "H" FOR BUREAUCRATIC HEMORRHOIDS

TO THOSE IN LOS ANGELES COUNTY: I URGE A “NO” VOTE ON PROPOSITION “H”

Using the homeless to fund the bureaucracy and political beast …

In a previous blog post, I noted that it appears that the Los Angele County politicians, bureaucrats, and special interests were fundraising on the back of the homeless – who might be shortchanged as most of the new tax dollars flow into the gigantic government maw to be used for “administrative” expenses and continuing to fund a massive unionized bureaucracy.

A more detailed look at how the funds will be spent can be found here.

It appears that I am not the only one noticing that the politicians and bureaucrats are disguising campaign literature as an advocacy “get out the vote” effort.

Complaint: L.A. County Illegally Paying For Political Ads The Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association has filed a complaint today (2) with the Fair Political Practices Commission charging that Los Angeles County is illegally using taxpayer money to fund political ads touting Measure H, a sales tax increase. Additionally, HJTA has submitted a request under the Public Records Act to determine both the extent and cost of the unlawful activity. The courts have ruled “use of the public treasury to mount an election campaign which attempts to influence the resolution of issues which our Constitution leaves to the ‘free election’ of the people (see Const., art. II, § 2) … presents a serious threat to the integrity of the electoral process.” Stanson v. Mott (1976) 17 Cal.3d 206, 218. “Clearly, the county’s expenditure of public resources to advance Measure H violates core democratic principles by presenting unbalanced advocacy,” said HJTA President Jon Coupal. <Source: FPPC Complaint: L.A. County Illegally Paying For Political Ads - Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association>

Bottom line …

The virtue-signaling progressive socialist democrats are likely to cause all of Los Angeles County to pay more for their political follies. Especially when these funds will most likely benefit illegal aliens rather than our veterans or citizens who have fallen on hard times. With this crowd, there is never enough money and these funds will be squandered like most of the other social welfare funding in the past.

We are so screwed.

-- steve