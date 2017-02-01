JEFF SESSIONS: PROGRESSIVE -- HYPE, HOOEY & HYPOCRISY ...

Schumer: Let Obama-Appointed Civil Servant Name a Special Prosecutor to Investigate Russian Meddling Attorney General Jeff Sessions must recuse himself from the investigation into Russian influence on the U.S. election and allow an Obama appointee to choose an independent prosecutor, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) told a news conference on Thursday. [OCS: It appears that Jeff Sessions has taken the bait and did recuse himself although no crime has been alleged, articulated, or an investigation initiated.] “The information reported last night makes it clear beyond the shadow of a doubt that Attorney General Sessions cannot possibly lead an investigation into Russian interference in our elections or come anywhere near it,” Schumer said. He noted that Sessions may now become a subject of that investigation, following disclosures that Sessions had contact with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. in July and September, while Sessions was advising the Trump campaign. [OCS: Where was Schumer insisting that the Director of the FBI, James Comey, should resign because he could be investigated for the improper handling of Hillary Clinton’s violation of the Espionage Act following his aberrant reading and application of a non-existent provision of the law and usurping the role of the Deputy Attorney General when Loretta Lynch recused herself from making a decision on the prosecution of Hillary Clinton.] “Because the Department of Justice should be beyond reproach, for the good of the country, Attorney General Sessions should resign,” Schumer told reporters on Thursday. But (regardless of) what everyone's views are on resignation, the most important thing we must do is ensure the integrity of the investigation. Has it already been compromised?” Schumer asked. [OCS: Did Schumer demand the resignation of Attorney General Eric Holder for possible obstruction of justice and aiding and abetting various criminal activities by governmental authorities – because he clearly was involved and was sanctioned by Congress? Did Schumer demand the resignation of Attorney General Loretta Lynch when she improperly met with the husband (Bill Clinton) of a suspect under active investigation (Hillary Clinton) and a potential suspect himself for potential criminal activity at the Clinton Foundation? ] Schumer made three demands. “First, the Justice Department must immediately appoint a special prosecutor. Given that Attorney General Sessions’ impartiality is compromised, that responsibility will fall to the Acting Deputy Attorney General Dana Boente, who is a career civil servant originally appointed U.S. attorney by President Obama.” Boente, nominated by President Obama in 2015 to serve as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, is also a Trump appointee. [OCS: Is this an indication of the incompetence of the Trump Administration when it comes to partisan power politics? ] Schumer told reporters, “It is incumbent upon the acting attorney general to select a special prosecutor who is beyond reproach, completely impartial, without any significant ties to either party. [OCS: Does this not leave out Dana Boente who served under corrupt Obama appointees and who is most likely a progressive partisan rather than an impartial party above reproach?] “The choice for special prosecutor will be scrutinized,” Schumer continued. “Even the hint of partiality in that choice -- even the hint that this person will not be able to get to the bottom of these troubling questions -- would be disqualified. Schumer said the appointment of a special prosecutor is required by DOJ regulations, when a standard investigation would "present a conflict of interest for the department." [OCS: Schumer is such a hypocritical partisan scumbag. If this were the standard, there would be special prosecutors for Obama, Holder, and Lynch.] Second, Schumer said if the DOJ "drags its feet and refuses to appoint a special prosecutor, or select someone with insufficient independence, there is another route. We will then urge Sen. McConnell and Speaker Ryan to work with Democrats to create a new and improved version of the independent counsel law, which would give a three-judge panel the authority to appoint an independent counsel." [OCS: Another example of Schumer’s hypocrisy as the Obama DOJ was famous for dragging its feet on important investigations into Administration scandals. Successfully delaying action until the principals were safely out of office and beyond normal prosecution for crimes committed on their watch and while still in office. Doing an end run and modifying the existing law is what the progressive socialist democrats do time-after-time when they cannot get their way. The idea that anyone from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals or the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals is sufficiently non-partisan is ludicrous – especially given the number of judges Obama appointed to the lower courts.] Third, Schumer said the Justice Department’s inspector general “must immediately begin an investigation into the attorney general’s involvement in this matter thus far, to discover if the investigation has already been compromised. He noted that the IG doesn't need permission from anyone to start such an investigation. [OCS: Let us not forget that a special prosecutor has almost unlimited power to investigate anyone believed to be associated with a particular matter, including the President and other high-ranking officials. And, let us not forget the Barrett Report where the special prosecutor was prevented from investigating the Clintons for subverting the Department of Justice, the FBI, and the IRS] <Source: Schumer: Let Obama-Appointed Civil Servant Name a Special Prosecutor to Investigate Russian Meddling>