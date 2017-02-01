JEFF SESSIONS: PROGRESSIVE -- HYPE, HOOEY & HYPOCRISY ...

The Trump Administration appears to have handed a loaded gun to the progressive socialist democrats …
Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia investigations
Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Thursday he will recuse himself from any investigations related to last year’s presidential campaigns.
The decision comes less than 24 hours after it was disclosed by the Justice Department that Mr. Sessions had met twice with the Russian ambassador to the United States during the course of the Trump presidential campaign, sparking controversy over Mr. Sessions’ assertions during his Senate confirmation hearing that he had not been in contact with Russian officials over the campaign.
After concluding meetings with senior Justice Department staff Thursday over any potential ethics issues, Mr. Sessions said he decided he should recuse himself “from any matters arising from the campaigns for President of the United States.”
Mr. Sessions said he has taken no action to actively recuse himself from an investigation and that his announcement should not be interpreted as confirmation “of the existence of any investigation or suggestive of the scope of any such investigation.” Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia investigations - Washington Times
Chuck “the Schmuck” Schumer races to the cameras …
|
Schumer: Let Obama-Appointed Civil Servant Name a Special Prosecutor to Investigate Russian Meddling
Attorney General Jeff Sessions must recuse himself from the investigation into Russian influence on the U.S. election and allow an Obama appointee to choose an independent prosecutor, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) told a news conference on Thursday.
“The information reported last night makes it clear beyond the shadow of a doubt that Attorney General Sessions cannot possibly lead an investigation into Russian interference in our elections or come anywhere near it,” Schumer said. He noted that Sessions may now become a subject of that investigation, following disclosures that Sessions had contact with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. in July and September, while Sessions was advising the Trump campaign.
“Because the Department of Justice should be beyond reproach, for the good of the country, Attorney General Sessions should resign,” Schumer told reporters on Thursday. But (regardless of) what everyone's views are on resignation, the most important thing we must do is ensure the integrity of the investigation. Has it already been compromised?” Schumer asked.
Schumer made three demands.
“First, the Justice Department must immediately appoint a special prosecutor. Given that Attorney General Sessions’ impartiality is compromised, that responsibility will fall to the Acting Deputy Attorney General Dana Boente, who is a career civil servant originally appointed U.S. attorney by President Obama.”
Boente, nominated by President Obama in 2015 to serve as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, is also a Trump appointee.
Schumer told reporters, “It is incumbent upon the acting attorney general to select a special prosecutor who is beyond reproach, completely impartial, without any significant ties to either party.
“The choice for special prosecutor will be scrutinized,” Schumer continued. “Even the hint of partiality in that choice -- even the hint that this person will not be able to get to the bottom of these troubling questions -- would be disqualified.
Schumer said the appointment of a special prosecutor is required by DOJ regulations, when a standard investigation would "present a conflict of interest for the department."
Second, Schumer said if the DOJ "drags its feet and refuses to appoint a special prosecutor, or select someone with insufficient independence, there is another route. We will then urge Sen. McConnell and Speaker Ryan to work with Democrats to create a new and improved version of the independent counsel law, which would give a three-judge panel the authority to appoint an independent counsel."
Third, Schumer said the Justice Department’s inspector general “must immediately begin an investigation into the attorney general’s involvement in this matter thus far, to discover if the investigation has already been compromised. He noted that the IG doesn't need permission from anyone to start such an investigation.
<Source: Schumer: Let Obama-Appointed Civil Servant Name a Special Prosecutor to Investigate Russian Meddling>
The progressive playbook is clear …
It is abundantly clear that the progressive socialist democrats want to mount a political coup d'état by disemboweling the Trump Administration and forcing the resignation of Donald Trump, followed by the forced resignation of Mike Pence. The idea that Obama allowed lesser agencies access to un-redacted intelligence – including wiretaps that could be leaked – appears to be the opening blow of the campaign. The idea that leaks are continuing seems to indicate that the forces of evil, the progressives, and the establishment GOP, seem to be orchestrating events to the disadvantage of America.
Bottom line …
Once again the GOP has proven they are all talk and lack the cojones to fight their ideological enemies with the same or greater force than the force that is being deployed against them.
It is time to fight back by prosecuting leakers.
It is time to seek justice for the American people by investigating Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch, Valerie Jarrett, Hillary Clinton, and the other assorted officials -- and prosecuting them for their crimes. The statute of limitations is not affected because one leaves office. Make it known about Obama's use of pseudonyms when he communicated with Hillary on her private server.
And, it is time examine Obama's antecedent records.
FIGHT BACK.
We are so screwed.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius