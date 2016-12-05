IVANKA TRUMP: FIRST DAUGHTER OR CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER TO THE REPUBLIC

From what I can see, President Trump is winging-it in the Oval Office …
It appears that President Trump has few core beliefs beyond that of making himself look good and dominating the mainstream media. In addition, he appears to have the attention span of a gnat, and in spite of his continual boasts about his “beautiful education,” he does not appear to possess a large vocabulary or any real scholarly skills. According to his own words, he does not read books and does not appear to be a student of history. Therefore, one might conclude that he is an empty suit – negotiating from a position of power or a bluff – but extremely susceptible to the worldview and mindset of his advisors. It also appears that he has as much faith in his daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and political anarchist Steve Bannon. Which may become extremely problematical.
Ivanka appears to be a progressive socialist democrat at heart, and as her father’s main source of feedback, could greatly influence his views on climate change …
[OCS: I find it amazing that the people who eagerly condemn the Council on Foreign Relations, the Trilateral Commission, and the Bilderbergers, rarely point out that it is the wealthy, politically-connected, and powerful who jet-in on their private jets to these affairs. One might wonder if Ivanka used daddy’s jet or the U.S. government picked-up the cost?]
[OCS: Those that normally take up the cause of climate change, very rarely do so on the side of science or giving equal opportunity to have the opposition air its case. They become the faithful in the religion of climate science – which is mainly synonymous with progressivism, population control, and the de-growth movement who wants to curtail America’s continued industrial process by capturing control over the energy sector of our economy.]
<Source: Ivanka Trump, climate czar? – POLITICO>
[ OCS: While both Ivanka Trump and her husband appear to be smart, both are social and political animals driven more by ambition, status, prestige, and money than they are by a conservative ideology or even a deep regard for the Constitution.]
[OCS: Of course Tillerson would back a carbon tax.
First, it raises the price of energy which boosts profits of energy company without any corresponding need to capital investment in additional infrastructure. A “straight to the bottom line” benefit as any taxes would be actually built-in to product costing and paid by ratepayers and consumers.
Second, it permits gross polluters to continue their polluting ways by purchasing phony carbon credits such as those sold by Al Gore’s company. Little more than a scheme to produce speculative profits designed by the Wall Street Wizards who produce nothing except trading profits during periods of man-made manipulation.
And third, the scheme can be used for wealth re-distribution to purchase political influence both domestically and in foreign affairs. All at the cost of the American taxpayer/ratepayer/consumer.]
Source: Ivanka, Jared Intervened To Alter An Executive Order | The Daily Caller>
Bottom line …
Somehow, I believe that Trump’s kids will trump science and good public policy to produce photo-ops and bragging rights for President Trump and his small cadre of advisor/sycophants. Only time will tell if science will trump politics in Trump’s final “Climate Action Plan.”
It is of the utmost importance that Judge Gorsuch pass the confirmation process and be elevated to the Supreme Court. If for no other reason than to prevent the liberals on the bench from affirming such rulings as Massachusetts v. EPA where a 5-4 majority of the Supreme Court ruled that the life-producing component of air, carbon dioxide, was a pollutant for the purposes of the Clean Air Act. Thus substantial powers to regulate energy and our economy were transferred from our elected congressional representatives to faceless unaccountable ideologues in the Environment Protection Agency.
Has anyone else noticed that more people are killed by the government's CAFÉ (Corporate Average Fuel Economy) standards which mandate lighter cars with more plastic and crash resistance than ever before? All in the name of preventing climate change – which is normally occurring and is not susceptible to man’s political machinations..
We are so screwed.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius