IVANKA TRUMP: FIRST DAUGHTER OR CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER TO THE REPUBLIC

From what I can see, President Trump is winging-it in the Oval Office …

It appears that President Trump has few core beliefs beyond that of making himself look good and dominating the mainstream media. In addition, he appears to have the attention span of a gnat, and in spite of his continual boasts about his “beautiful education,” he does not appear to possess a large vocabulary or any real scholarly skills. According to his own words, he does not read books and does not appear to be a student of history. Therefore, one might conclude that he is an empty suit – negotiating from a position of power or a bluff – but extremely susceptible to the worldview and mindset of his advisors. It also appears that he has as much faith in his daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and political anarchist Steve Bannon. Which may become extremely problematical.

Ivanka appears to be a progressive socialist democrat at heart, and as her father’s main source of feedback, could greatly influence his views on climate change …

She jetted off to Aspen with her husband, Jared Kushner, to attend “Weekend with Charlie Rose,” an off-the-record gathering at which 90 percent of invitees were Trump haters. The annual event is typically filled with Nobel laureates, former government officials, royalty from abroad, business moguls and celebrity chefs who engage in intimate foreign- and economic-policy discussions, coupled with outdoor bonding activities like tennis and fly fishing. Harvey Weinstein, who hosts the Clintons in the Hamptons, added a Hollywood touch this year. [OCS: I find it amazing that the people who eagerly condemn the Council on Foreign Relations, the Trilateral Commission, and the Bilderbergers, rarely point out that it is the wealthy, politically-connected, and powerful who jet-in on their private jets to these affairs. One might wonder if Ivanka used daddy’s jet or the U.S. government picked-up the cost?] Ivanka, 35, Trump’s avatar among the moneyed left-wing elite, is now poised to be the first “first daughter” in modern history to play a larger public role than the first lady. And the ambitious daughter, who once plotted her career around international brand domination, is planning to take on an even heavier lift. Ivanka wants to make climate change — which her father has called a hoax perpetuated by the Chinese — one of her signature issues, a source close to her told Politico. The source said Ivanka is in the early stages of exploring how to use her spotlight to speak out on the issue. [OCS: Those that normally take up the cause of climate change, very rarely do so on the side of science or giving equal opportunity to have the opposition air its case. They become the faithful in the religion of climate science – which is mainly synonymous with progressivism, population control, and the de-growth movement who wants to curtail America’s continued industrial process by capturing control over the energy sector of our economy.] <Source: Ivanka Trump, climate czar? – POLITICO> Ivanka, Jared Intervened To Strip Language Critical Of The Paris Climate Accords Out Of An Executive Order Ivanka Trump and her husband, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, intervened to get a pending executive order stripped of language critical of an international climate agreement signed by President Barack Obama. Kushner and Ivanka “intervened to strike language about the climate deal from an earlier draft of the executive order,” sources familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal. [ OCS: While both Ivanka Trump and her husband appear to be smart, both are social and political animals driven more by ambition, status, prestige, and money than they are by a conservative ideology or even a deep regard for the Constitution.] Ivanka and her husband “have been considered a moderating influence on the White House’s position on climate change and environmental issues,” WSJ reports. Now, the executive order will have no mention of the so-called Paris agreement. Ivanka and her father both met with former Vice President Al Gore, a global warming crusader, just days after Politico’s report. It’s unclear what was discussed at Trump Tower that day. Trump may also be receiving pressure to stay in the Paris agreement from Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who told lawmakers during his confirmation hearing he thought the U.S. should keep their seat at the negotiating table. Tillerson backed a carbon tax while CEO of ExxonMobil. [OCS: Of course Tillerson would back a carbon tax. First, it raises the price of energy which boosts profits of energy company without any corresponding need to capital investment in additional infrastructure. A “straight to the bottom line” benefit as any taxes would be actually built-in to product costing and paid by ratepayers and consumers. Second, it permits gross polluters to continue their polluting ways by purchasing phony carbon credits such as those sold by Al Gore’s company. Little more than a scheme to produce speculative profits designed by the Wall Street Wizards who produce nothing except trading profits during periods of man-made manipulation. And third, the scheme can be used for wealth re-distribution to purchase political influence both domestically and in foreign affairs. All at the cost of the American taxpayer/ratepayer/consumer.] Source: Ivanka, Jared Intervened To Alter An Executive Order | The Daily Caller>

Bottom line …

Somehow, I believe that Trump’s kids will trump science and good public policy to produce photo-ops and bragging rights for President Trump and his small cadre of advisor/sycophants. Only time will tell if science will trump politics in Trump’s final “Climate Action Plan.”

It is of the utmost importance that Judge Gorsuch pass the confirmation process and be elevated to the Supreme Court. If for no other reason than to prevent the liberals on the bench from affirming such rulings as Massachusetts v. EPA where a 5-4 majority of the Supreme Court ruled that the life-producing component of air, carbon dioxide, was a pollutant for the purposes of the Clean Air Act. Thus substantial powers to regulate energy and our economy were transferred from our elected congressional representatives to faceless unaccountable ideologues in the Environment Protection Agency.

Has anyone else noticed that more people are killed by the government's CAFÉ (Corporate Average Fuel Economy) standards which mandate lighter cars with more plastic and crash resistance than ever before? All in the name of preventing climate change – which is normally occurring and is not susceptible to man’s political machinations..

We are so screwed.

-- steve