INTERNET PRIVACY: ARE THE POLITICIANS AND JURISTS PROTECTING YOUR RIGHTS OR FEATHERING THEIR OWN NESTS?

Once again, we can plainly see the big money interests at play in our government. Why else would President Trump, other than laziness and a lack of understanding of our Constitution, allow the large internet providers to capitalize on your thoughts as manifested through your web searches?

If Donald Trump should allow Senate Joint Resolution 34 to become law, all of the largest Internet Service Providers will be granted the power to use your online actions – especially searches – to create profiles and dossiers that can be sold for cold hard cash to the government, foreign intelligence sources, or advertisers trying to persuade you to buy their goods and services. Like a library where your borrowed book history is protected by law, there are no such guarantees for internet searches. Imagine what my profile must look like considering the amount of political scientific, and medical information used to research this blog? And, imagine if some prosecutor wanted to use that search information to prove prior knowledge or premeditation to support criminal charges? Unlikely now, but who knows what may happen in the future as algorithmic and predictive policing is implemented to deal with rising crime rates?’

Within days of Congress repealing online privacy protections, Verizon has announced new plans to install software on customers’ devices to track what apps customers have downloaded. With this spyware, Verizon will be able to sell ads to you across the Internet based on things like which bank you use and whether you’ve downloaded a fertility app. <Source>

A political flake is driving the legislation …

Jeff Flake (R-AZ) is the driving force behind the legislation.

“This joint resolution nullifies the rule submitted by the Federal Communications Commission entitled "Protecting the Privacy of Customers of Broadband and Other Telecommunications Services." The rule published on December 2, 2016: (1) applies the customer privacy requirements of the Communications Act of 1934 to broadband Internet access service and other telecommunications services, (2) requires telecommunications carriers to inform customers about rights to opt in or opt out of the use or the sharing of their confidential information, (3) adopts data security and breach notification requirements, (4) prohibits broadband service offerings that are contingent on surrendering privacy rights, and (5) requires disclosures and affirmative consent when a broadband provider offers customers financial incentives in exchange for the provider's right to use a customer's confidential information.” <Source>

And it appears that the co-sponsors include some of the most conservative members of Congress such as Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), Senator Mike Lee (R-UT), Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), and a host of others who can be seen here.

Bottom line …

And for those who are wealthy enough to purchase privacy, look for a rise in fake accounts, look for “opt out” fees for those who do not want their searches exposed to the public, and look for proxy services – especially from outside of the United States -- who will do your searches in a secure manner to further hide your identity.

We are so screwed.

