INTERESTING IMMIGRATION MAP

Have you noticed that certain areas of our nation are filled by people who refuse to assimilate and want to reproduce their culture, clothing, food, customs, and religion on American soil while keeping their allegiance to their country of origin? Have you noticed that there has been a substantial rise in anti-Semitism, especially in our universities, with the influx of Middle Eastern students, many of whom are Muslim activists and agitators who come from Anti-Semitic counties?

The official records do not reflect those Muslims who arrived under a State Department-issued visa and simply vanished into the Muslim community … A total of 38,901 Muslim refugees entered the U.S. in fiscal year 2016, making up almost half (46%) of the nearly 85,000 refugees who entered the country in that period, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of data from the State Department’s Refugee Processing Center. That means the U.S. has admitted the highest number of Muslim refugees of any year since data on self-reported religious affiliations first became publicly available in 2002. <Source>

Bottom line …

Why are the politicians overlooking the obvious: the destruction of America from within? Could it be because they see a rise in political power – with most lawful immigrants voting for those politicians and policies that promise them the most stuff through entitlement programs? And, of course, that points to the progressive socialist democrats. The very same people who overlooked the influx of vicious Russian and Central American gang members, not to mention the rise in drug-affiliated Mexican gang members.

The immigration system tracking visas is defective by design. One need only to use the very same software as the credit card companies to track every entrance and exit to the United States. The e-verification system used by employers is likewise being challenged for its few number of false positives – a bogus issue. The IRS hands out ITINs (Individual Tax Payer Identification Numbers) and they are accepted by financial institutions in lieu of social security numbers, Both the Social Security Administration and the Internal Revenue Service can clearly see bogus accounts, but do not communicate that information to ICE or law enforcement agencies.

And, the progressive socialist democrats excoriate President Trump for placing a temporary ban on immigration from the most dangerous terrorist states until the government can work out a vetting system.

We are so screwed.

-- steve