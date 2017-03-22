INCT (INCAPTA, INC.) -- ANOTHER FOREIGN PUMP-AND-DUMP SCAM?

Update: No doubt about it now!!!
3/22/2017
3/22/2017
Subject: Read Now: Why this company’s shares are guaranteed to soar next week.
We haven't communicated in a while and you might be wondering why I'm emailing you now out of the blue but it's because I have something very special to share with you.
Remember this last company I told you to buy a few months ago? It jumped around 1000% in like two weeks if you recall.
I've got another one of those to share with you today and you could make some serious profits with it if you buy it now.
INCT (incapta inc) is a high technology company that's got some very special and unique drone systems. In fact, their stuff in so interesting that even the United States government has taken notice of it.
Anyway I won't bore you with the details, so the reason why I am telling you about INCT is because a buy out is imminent.
The stock is down today (these things happen), but it's absolutely meaningless and shouldn't scare you in any way, shape or form because once the buy out is announced, this stock is going to shoot up to 1.38 in a matter of minutes which is essentially guaranteed gains of about 1400% from current prices.
The stock is down because some investors are selling. It must be that they haven't heard the news, and they will be feeling very stupid next week when the announcement is made public.
Keep this on the low and feel free to buy as many shares as you possibly can right now.
The company is real …
About InCapta, Inc.
InCapta, Inc., formerly known as TBC Global News Network, Inc., is a media holding company, which works with clients to develop, operate and market online cloud Television networks and other entertainment projects. The Company participates in various fields of online business models by providing executive level managerial assistance as well as arranging for clients online presence through social media. <Source>
And their stock exchange has issued a warning …
Note the skull and crossbones – normally a sign of poison or danger …
Bottom line …
The evildoers – especially evildoers in foreign countries beyond the reach of American authorities – continue to defraud innocent Americans. Let the Better Business Bureau give you the best advice available: “Investigate BEFORE you invest.”
-- steve
