INCT (INCAPTA, INC.) -- ANOTHER FOREIGN PUMP-AND-DUMP SCAM?

----- Original Message ----- From: Millie Oliver redacted@raidnet.com.br [OCS: .br is the top-level domain for Brazil, a funny origin of news regarding an American Company] To: <yyy@redacted> [OCS: yyy is certainly not a legitimate address on my domain.] Sent: 3/22/2017 7:31:43 AM Subject: Read Now: Why this company’s shares are guaranteed to soar next week. Howdy, We haven't communicated in a while and you might be wondering why I'm emailing you now out of the blue but it's because I have something very special to share with you. [OCS: According to my logs, we have never communicated.] Remember this last company I told you to buy a few months ago? It jumped around 1000% in like two weeks if you recall. [OCS: So what was the name of the stock so I might verify what you are saying?] I've got another one of those to share with you today and you could make some serious profits with it if you buy it now. INCT (incapta inc) is a high technology company that's got some very special and unique drone systems. In fact, their stuff in so interesting that even the United States government has taken notice of it. [Funny, InCapta is a legitimate “media” company that has nothing to do with drones, nor do they have anything to do with this promotion. And, the United States government is a large enterprise and takes note of a lot of things. Normally sending purchase orders when they really like something interesting.] Anyway I won't bore you with the details, so the reason why I am telling you about INCT is because a buy out is imminent. [The company knows nothing about an imminent buy-out.]

A gentleman I've known for almost a decade now who works out of an m&a company in manhattan told me that on March 28 INCT will be bought out by a large corporation at a price of $1.38 a share. The stock is down today (these things happen), but it's absolutely meaningless and shouldn't scare you in any way, shape or form because once the buy out is announced, this stock is going to shoot up to 1.38 in a matter of minutes which is essentially guaranteed gains of about 1400% from current prices. The stock is down because some investors are selling. It must be that they haven't heard the news, and they will be feeling very stupid next week when the announcement is made public. Keep this on the low and feel free to buy as many shares as you possibly can right now. [Yeah right! Don’t tell anyone – but we just spammed the net with the information. How great is that?] Take care, Millie Oliver