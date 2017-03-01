IN NEW YORK BLACK AND HISPANIC STUPIDITY IS NOW RACIST

Common sense would suggest that those who teach our children would be literate, able to teach and have some subject-area knowledge at their chosen grade level …

But, not in New York where they are planning to scrap the ALST (Academic Literacy Skills Test), their basic literacy test for new teachers because – and this is the racist part – too many Blacks and Hispanics were unable to pass the test.

Test meant to screen teachers instead weeded out minorities New York education officials are poised to scrap a test designed to measure the reading and writing skills of people trying to become teachers, in part because an outsized percentage of black and Hispanic candidates were failing it. The state Board of Regents on Monday is expected Monday to adopt a task force's recommendation of eliminating the literacy exam, known as the Academic Literacy Skills Test. Source: Test meant to screen teachers instead weeded out minorities

Isn’t it the progressive socialist democrats who constantly and continually demand we pay more and more taxes to support education to prepare today’s children to compete in a global market? The truth is that in many districts, these children cannot successfully compete within their own city, let alone nationally or globally. The truth is that many of these children graduate as functional illiterates and unable to make change or do simple arithmetic without a calculator. Tell time with an analog clock although almost all classrooms have one. Or write a research paper without Wikipedia and the computer’s cut-and-paste facility.

Of course, the teacher’s unions who purport to care about the children, appear to only care about increasing their membership and the amount of money they manage in their health and pension super-funds. It also appears that these teachers’ units are all about turning out unexceptional population units, useful idiots who will follow the progressive agenda. Where the attention of the schools is on the underperforming children and not the overachievers most likely to benefit society. Where teaching to the common lowest denominator is a sign of “social justice” and virtue signaling.

Bottom line …

The world, especially outside of the inner cities and unionized bureaucracies, does not care for or reward stupidity; be it White, Black, Red, Yellow, or Paisley. How can student’s learn and compete if their teachers can’t teach?

We be screwed.

-- steve