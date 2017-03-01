HEALTHCARE: WITH THE GOP IS IS ALWAYS A SECOND-RATE EFFORT THAT IS SOLD AS BETTER THAN NOTHING ...

I call bullsh*t …

Wonderful my ass …

When you read the first draft of Trumpcare, the performance of the GOP appears to be less disappointing than disgraceful.

The majority of us constitutional conservatives took note at how deeply flawed and unpresidential candidate Donald Trump appears, but we voted for him anyway because it was better than the alternative, Hillary Clinton. Donald Trump was a second-rate candidate that was either the worst of the best or the best of the worst. In any event, it was a choice between two unpalatable choices.

Now it appears that the pattern of GOP failures is coming to the forefront with a deeply flawed and unpalatable plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act known as Obamacare.

As I have noted in previous posts, the GOP was substantially unprepared to meet the campaign promises of “repeal and replace” because they had an outline that was little more that a plan to tinker around the edges of Obamacare and to redefine, reinterpret, and rework many of the ACA’s provisions.

Reinforcing that Americans with preexisting conditions would be covered and eliminating the requirement for all Americans to purchase insurance sounds great until you get to the part where you must maintain continuous coverage or be surcharged 30% more for your coverage premiums. But this appears problematical because your insurance does not appear to be portable and there is the possibility you will be forced into a higher premium plan when changing employers or that you will need to give up your present doctors and medical facilities when you switch insurance.

Of course, you are still mandated to purchase insurance from a government-regulated entity that meets government standards. This is quite different from the “free market” happy-talk that was used to attract conservatives into supporting the GOP candidate – even one that appears to be, to some degree, a progressive socialist democrat.

If you read the healthcare documents released to the public, they appear to be a partial solution in a phased implementation.

The issue with those self-directed medical savings accounts and self-determination …

Face it, most Americans have trouble dealing with home purchases, automobile purchases, and vacations – and now they are suddenly being asked to evaluate competing insurance policies. Something that provides full employment to insurance brokers, incentivized to sell the crappiest and most profitable plans, to avoid the pain and effort associated with selecting healthcare options. To allow people to accumulate tax-free savings and then pick and choose their healthcare seems both nonsensical and counterproductive. Healthcare is selected by locality, by your physician’s referrals, and by the physicians and facilities that accept your insurance. Not bad if you are on Medicare or have decent private coverage – but not so good for those forced into the Medicaid system.

Where the hell is the competition across state lines? Where the hell is the free market allowing insurers to offer low-cost catastrophic policies that do not subsidize the uninsured or under-insured? Where the hell is the leadership of the President who does not appear to be doing his healthcare due diligence and our congressional leadership who seems to be aiming at “good enough” and not “good for Americans.”

Bottom line …

You will notice that the Trump Administration and the Congressional Republicans refuse to send their repeal and replacement bill to the CBO (Congressional Budget Office), the non-partisan agency that will "score" the bill in terms of its financial impact on the government and the broader economy.

The GOP promised but is not delivering a full repeal of Obamacare. A classic study in political bait-and-switch. Another reason why we need to hold the GOP accountable for their actions. It is one thing for President Trump to issue executive orders that are not sustained by congressional legislation and claim to have met his campaign promises, it is quite another for Congress to shirk their responsibilities and slouch their way through the 2018 congressional election cycle. Perhaps they are afraid of the consequences of bold actions? But, they should be worried about what the voter thinks about healthcare and tax reform.

We are so screwed.

-- steve