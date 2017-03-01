Healthcare: Repeal In Name Only Will Kill the GOP

Once again, the Republicans have managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory …

The truth is that insurance is not healthcare and the government can’t guarantee to improve the “quality” of healthcare as they claim …

Framing the issue …

BARACK OBAMA & OBAMACARE: BAD -- DONALD TRUMP & TRUMPCARE: GOOD

The GOP is using the same tactics as the progressive socialist democrats. Instead of the Obamacons arguing that constitutional conservatives are deniers, the Trumpians are arguing that constitutional conservatives are now “naysayers.” The sad fact is that the GOP’s rhetoric does not match their actions. They promised to repeal and replace Obamacare, and we gave them the House in 2010. They promised to repeal and replace Obamacare, and we gave them the Senate in 2012. Then they promised to repeal and replace Obamacare, and we gave them the presidency in 2016. And, now they are telling us they have a “good start” and will continue to phase-in improvements later. The bureaucratic version of kicking the can down the road.

The GOP is using the Obamacare framework and tinkering around the edges. No bold plans, no decisive leadership. In fact, the GOP leadership appears to be targeting their people with television ads to urge a vote rather than targeting the progressive socialist democrats who they need for a decisive vote.

Bottom line …

Have you noticed that the government controls every aspect of the Veteran’s healthcare delivery system? And, that for the very same reasons of bureaucratic incompetence and special interest influence is an unmitigated disaster? Even worse is the healthcare system provided to Native Americans.

And how can you regard those individuals older than 21 as children for the purposes of healthcare insurance until they reach the age of 26?

We are so screwed.

-- steve