HEALTH CARE: THE GOP IS FIBRILLATING AND FACING SUDDEN CARDIAC ARREST ...

I call bullshit …

The chutzpah of President Donald J. Trump to stand before the American people and say “It’s an unbelievably complex subject. Nobody knew that healthcare could be so complicated.”

Perhaps to an ill-informed and intellectually lazy president, but not to the medical community who has seen the complexities of record-keeping rise and the reimbursement rates decline precipitously. Forcing facilities and physicians to charge outrageous amounts like $6000.00 for a one day's in-hospital rental of a CPAP machine that costs $1000 over the counter just to get a $45 reimbursement. Writing off the difference as a loss to ensure their “non-profit” status. Not for any American who has interacted with the medical system under their employer’s plan or an individual plan. And not for those, like myself that read the 2000+ pages of the original legislation – baffled and bewildered by the nonsensical language and the shifting of legislative responsibilities from Congress to executive-branch agencies.

But, the ultimate kicker – possibly a lie as egregious as former President Obama’s “You can keep your doctor, period!” is the official short title of this proposed legislation as “The World’s Greatest Healthcare Plan of 2017.” I am not making this up …

Key points ...

The mandate for every individual to be covered by “qualifying” insurance or face an IRS-imposed penalty might be gone, but the penalty for non-coverage remains -- rolled into an increase of premiums for those who wait until they need insurance under “continuous coverage” rules. Unfortunately, the amount of premium penalty is not enough to make insurers want to cover the additional risks associated with unhealthy people.

Coverage for pre-existing conditions -- this seems to be a "no-brainer" except when you consider the actuarial implications and the costs of losing the premiums of healthy individuals to balance the risk pool. Like in the 18-26 cohort that either remains on their parent's policy or looks at the savings and is willing to pay a 30% premium for coverage after the fact.

Coverage to age 26 on parent's insurance -- one would suppose that the age of majority, which normally occurs between 18 and 21, has changed in some significant way to allow for some unknown political calculation regarding healthcare.

Tax credits will continue to exist, but under a new name and be provided by age rather than income.

Insurers will continue to be incentivized to delay or deny critical care to Americans to satisfy government demands and the bonuses of their executives.Your personal information continues to be captured and transferred to the government for that big dossier in the sky.

Welfare-style medical coverage under Medicaid is still there (through 2020) and soon to swamp the state's ability to manage and pay for coverage -- under any scenario, including block grants or insurance company subsidies. California appears to be ready to implement their own single-payer system should the opportunity arise with block grant money.

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office, which rarely provides meaningful numbers given the legislative assumptions imposed on their calculations, is always waffling about benefits and savings in a ten-year horizon; when the legislation will be modified so many times that it will never look like the legislation that the CBO scored. This "scoring" process is more congressional smoke and mirrors.

Sounds like “repeal and replace” is little more than smoke and mirrors – when it appears that repeal and revise is more accurate.

What the hell is going on here?

I was listening to a self-described constitutional pundit discussing the proposed American Health Care Act in terms of being a solution to whatever failures and excesses existed or exist in former President Obama's Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

I ask myself, why are these people, self-defined as constitutional conservatives, overlooking the obvious: that one, the federal government is not empowered by the constitution to be involved in the business of providing healthcare, or providing insurance to pay for healthcare; two, it is not up to the government to provide mass entitlement funding and subsidies to those that cannot afford health insurance; and three, ignoring actuarially sound policies lest it reveal the true costs of health care and the tremendous waste, fraud, and abuse flowing through the system. Please note that I am not speaking of Medicare as an entitlement, because that represents a contractual obligation between those who paid into the system and the government. And, I certainly have no issue with a medical safety net to protect some of our most vulnerable citizens.

Obviously, today's politicians ignore this point because it would disempower the federal government in favor of the marketplace. No longer could they count on campaign funding, voter support, or media attention from the special interests and the anti-special-interests special interests. Yes, there is an entire fundraising industry based on opposing anything proposed by the opposition. Sounds like an oxymoron, but is extremely profitable for all concerned.

It is one thing to rail against the politically-connected special interests: the insurers, big Pharma, the providers of durable medical equipment, and others; but it is quite another thing to let these people engage with congressional staff members (mostly lawyers) to write legislation in what purports to be English, but is, in reality, arcane legalese. Producing bills that cannot be read nor understood by our legislators.

Scared to death ...

It appears to me that the GOP has been overtaken by political cowardice. It was one thing to say give us the House, and we will vote against Obamacare -- and fail to deliver because Harry Reid refused to entertain bills in the Senate, and then President Obama threatened to veto them. So, once again, the GOP asked for the Senate, and the voters agreed. Now the Senate was paralyzed by the threat of a presidential veto, and the House merely offered the same excuses for not putting up legislation that demanded on-the-record votes. So, once again the GOP asked for the triumvirate: House, Senate, and Presidency.

And now, the put-up or shut-up moment has arrived. Leaving House members and one-third of the Senators quaking in their boots as the 2018 congressional election approaches. Preferring to do nothing and then blaming it on a leadership failure of the flamboyant and less than capable President Trump.

Bottom line ...

It is time to stop tinkering around the edges of health care by repealing Obamacare and implementing three broad guidelines: those who are currently insured or who are turning eighteen cannot be denied coverage for reasons of preexisting conditions; that changing employers does not reset the clock on insurance coverage by using an interim coverage scheme that is not employer-dependent; removing de facto monopolies by allowing competition across state lines for larger risk pools; and by removing or reducing paperwork and coding requirements to eliminate much of the fraud that currently is built-in to the system.

Since it is the professional politicians who cause the majority of the problems, perhaps the best prophylactic is to impose term limits and limit special interest lobbying.

“It’s a complicated process. But actually, it is very simple. It is called good health care.” – President Donald J. Trump

We are so screwed.

-- steve