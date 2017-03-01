FORGET REFORMING ISLAM, START BY REFORMING THE DEMOCRAT PARTY

Whoops, I was thinking again …

One of the key reasons the Democrats are so bad for this country lies in their adoption of Marx's idea that life is a zero-sum class struggle between the oppressors -- anyone not on the left -- and the oppressed class of victims. If one class gains, other classes lose. Hence their preoccupation with the equality of outcomes rather than the equality of opportunity. And, the idiotic idea that mutual mass suffering is preferable to having a class that is more powerful or wealthier than another.

Thus we find everyone reduced to being an unexceptional collective of population units that need to be managed by an elite, enlightened intelligentsia for their own good. This is the rationale behind population control, the politically correct way of saying "eugenics" and controlled breeding. This is the rationale behind accreting power by managing real or imagined scarcity. And, this is the rationale for revolution; to allow the elite to take their reins of power without first having made living conditions better -- promising a utopia that cannot exist as it is counter to human nature and the inevitable corruption of power. Where the powerful must use increasing totalitarianism to keep from sparking another revolution when the elite cannot deliver on the unrealistic story of mass deliverance. Witness: Cuba, Russia, China, Venezuela, and of course, North Korea.



Whatever the progressive socialist democrats propose, it must conform to the Marxist dicta that the act and the perception of the act must justify itself by its service to the higher political goal of Marxism itself. Thus, these ignorant morons are willing to burn down the big house to make the neighborhood more equal. And, that's how you tell that progressive socialist democrats are losers: the wealthy, the powerful, now being insulated from the actions of their supported politicians, points to the house on fire and yells "burn baby burn" unmindful that their gates and guards will not protect themselves from the mob when they learn that they have been betrayed by those they admire.

The progressives need to support the fiction of a perpetual class struggle in America, even if it means they must import their own underclass from other countries and sanction their existence instead of calling them illegal aliens.

Bottom line ...

The progressive socialist democrats have become as self-destructive as those who spawned the revolution that gave us Cuba -- 90 miles off the coast of the United States and light-years from a beneficial self-perpetuating society. But it is not all their fault. The mainstream media feathers it nests with pretense and politics, learned at progressive-dominated educational institutions. The GOP tags meekly along, fearful that bold action will deny some of their most powerful politicians a seat on the gravy train. They put self before the nation and political slavery before freedom.

We are so screwed.

