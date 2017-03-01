My Photo
FLOOD INSURANCE: PRIVATIZING INDIVIDUAL IDIOCY INSURANCE FOR PROFIT

 

The federal government's National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is set to expire unless reauthorized by September 30, 2017. Once again, the special interests see an opportunity to bend legislation to their benefit.

SmarterSafer.org — a national coalition of taxpayer advocates, environmental groups, insurance interests, housing organizations and mitigation advocates — today applauded U.S. Reps. Dennis Ross (R-FL) and Kathy Castor (D-FL) for re-introducing the Flood Insurance Market Parity and Modernization Act. The bill unanimously passed the House of Representatives last year with a 419-0 vote, and would help open the flood insurance marketplace to private insurers by easing regulations and allowing private insurance to fulfill mandatory purchase requirements.

In a statement, SmarterSafer.org said, “This bipartisan bill is an integral part of an ongoing effort to reform the National Flood Insurance Program — which is up for reauthorization in September but is almost $25 billion in debt. Fostering a more robust marketplace for private insurers will not only provide consumers with more options for purchasing flood insurance, but will help drive down prices across the board. We thank Representatives Ross and Castor for re-introducing this important legislation, and look forward to working with lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to reform the program this year so that it better protects lives, property and taxpayer dollars.”

Mandatory ? – You mean like Obamacare? Bi-Partisan, you mean from a RINO (Republican In Name Only) like Dennis Ross.

Where in the Constitution can the federal government find the authority to demand a private citizen purchase a commercial product?

For those wishing to read the older version of H.R.2901 - Flood Insurance Market Parity and Modernization Act114th Congress (2015-2016) – you might want to look here.

“Insanity: doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. ~ Albert Einstein …

The concept is deceptively simple, cut federal spending by reforming the federal government’s National Flood Insurance Program. Why should the American taxpayer pay for those who continue to re-build their properties in known areas susceptible to natural disasters such as flooding? Unless, of course, the government at the behest of special interests can tell you where to build and to guarantee any insurance you may purchase from private insurers.

But as they say, the devil is in the details … 

SmarterSafer.org is a national coalition that is made up of a diverse chorus of voices united in favor of environmentally responsible, fiscally sound approaches to natural catastrophe policy that promote public safety.

[OCS: Note the rhetoric of the progressives.]

The coalition believes that the Federal government has a role in encouraging and helping homeowners to undertake mitigation efforts to safeguard their homes against natural disasters

[OCS: There is nothing in the United States Constitution that makes the federal government responsible for the actions of its citizens, nor does it convey any role for directly interfering in matters relating to private property, its use, or its protection as a privately-owned asset.]

At the same time, the coalition opposes measures that put people’s lives at risk at the expense of taxpayers

[OCS: this is nonsensical. The federal government is not responsible for the lives of individuals in ways that impinge on their constitutional rights. Government-issued insurance, guarantees, and other mechanisms like tax relief or credits is little more than wealth redistribution to purchase political power on behalf of the incumbent and controlling party. If anything, it is up to local and state governments to define appropriate zoning and building codes to  respond to local conditions. And, since we can plainly see the corruption of politicians by developers, one needs to wonder who is policing the system?] 

Measures such as subsidizing artificially low rates for homeowners’ insurance policies help to encourage construction in environmentally sensitive and unsafe areas. 

[OCS: Environmentally sensitive is the code phrase for the power of the no-growth environmentalists who believe in population control, restrictions on industrialization, and most of all, a reduction in our standard of living to reduce our use of natural resources. As for artificially low rates, politicians avoid actuarially-sound policies because those great policies no longer sound so great when the public discovers the true costs involved and the excessive bureaucracy to administer these programs.

I would also like to point out that many areas are made unsafe by the actions of the environmentalists and their captive politicians and bureaucrats. A prime example being the restriction on burning brush to clear the undergrowth – resulting in fuel-heavy super-fires. Or demanding that fires be extinguished with unionized personnel when a fire should be allowed to burn in uninhabited areas to reduce the fuel loads. How many of these politicians and environmentalists understand natural cycles and the renewing benefits of periodic fires?]

The coalition is working to ensure that Congress does not incentivize people to live in harm’s way in places prone to hurricanes and floods.

[OCS: Most of our population lives in areas prone to natural disasters: floods, fires, earthquakes, hurricanes, and tornadoes. People have traditionally accepted these risks without any governmental intervention. And so, the government should have no power to incentivize or de-incentivize human behavior for political purposes.]

Coalition members strongly support reform of the National Flood Insurance Program.  The program must be based on accurate maps, must charge risk-based rates, and must focus on mitigation

[OCS: Accurate disaster maps are helpful. One of my friends, the late Gerald Urner, needed to point out to the authorities that he lived on an island that could not be flooded and that his flood insurance policy – which did not cover storm surges – was useless. His position was that he should not be charged for living on an island or subsidize others who chose to live in dangerous areas.

Risk-based rates are prudent. And mitigation is not the purview of the federal government.

One might question why the politicians and bureaucratic policy makers allowed a portion of New Orleans to be re-built on land that was lower than sea-level if they are so concerned about natural disasters. Better to move the homes to higher ground and build-out a deep-water port.]

These steps will ensure the program can continue to function, will protect people from flooding, and will protect taxpayers

[OCS: These steps will not protect people from flooding unless they are denied their constitutional right to live where they want to live in the pursuit of happiness. It may only protect them from the consequences of their actions. And, nothing protects the taxpayers from rapacious progressive politicians who use your money to purchase political power and influence.]

The coalition supports a move toward risk-based, actuarial pricing for insurance which not only supports fiscally sustainable policies but helps those most at risk bear the costs and understand the real risk.

[OCS: Why should the government take your money to help your neighbor bear the cost of their poor decision. Most likely, you are in a similar boat, but spared by fate from suffering the same catastrophe.]

Coalition members also strongly support measures that would encourage and assist homeowners in taking mitigation steps to protect their homes against natural disasters.  These include incentives like a hurricane mitigation tax credit and a new loan program that would provide low-interest loans to homeowners undertaking risk mitigation.

[Once again, you see another enhancement of a government entitlement to provide special and lucrative considerations to the special interests. We saw what government-guaranteed loans did for the educational industry that keep raising rates because they were protected against the consequences of making bad loans. We saw the same crap at Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. We are seeing the subprime debacle play out at the FHA. All to the benefit of the special interests who privatize profits and socialize losses.]

“Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I'm not sure about the universe. ~ Albert Einstein.”

If you want to live in a dangerous area and be responsible for the consequences of your actions, especially rebuilding a damaged property, have at it.

Impure thoughts?

While the concept of reforming the NFIP makes perfect sense, one needs to understand that this organization is a coalition of special interests; from the environmentalists and no-growthers to the insurance companies who anticipate a windfall of new premium dollars. Not unlike the environmentalists and the big money profiteers behind global warming hoax.

A sampling of SmarterSafer.org backers …  

Environmental Interests

  • American Rivers
  • Center for Climate and Energy Solutions (C2ES)
  • ConservAmerica
  • Defenders of Wildlife
  • Natural Resources Defense Council
  • National Wildlife Federation
  • Sierra Club

Insurance Interests

  • Allianz of America
  • Association of Bermuda Insurers and Reinsurers
  • The Chubb Corporation
  • Liberty Mutual Group
  • National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC)
  • National Flood Determination Association
  • Reinsurance Association of America
  • SwissRe
  • USAA

And the Usual Shape-Shifters

  • American Consumer Institute
  • Center for Clean Air Policy
  • Friends of the Earth
  • Institute for Liberty
  • Property Casualty Insurers Association of America
  • Union of Concerned Scientists
  • Zurich

For those wishing to read the policy proposal, it can be found here. Or the older 2015 report, Bracing for the Storm, it can be found here.

In response to a question, why is it that when the mind of man has stretched so far as to discover the structure of the atom we have been unable to devise the political means to keep the atom from destroying us?; Einstein replied: “That is simple, my friend. It is because politics is more difficult than physics.” ~ Albert Einstein 

Bottom line …

If a politician or a coalition of large special interests propose a program or the reform of a program, you can bet the taxpayer will pick up the tab, the politician will get their campaign funds, and executives will get outrageous bonuses for things that they did not do nor control.

Another quote … “If you can't explain it to a six-year-old, you don't understand it yourself. ~Albert Einstein”  What politician do you know has been able to write an understandable one-page bill beneficial to all Americans?

We are so screwed.

-- steve

"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius

 

