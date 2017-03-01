FLOOD INSURANCE: PRIVATIZING INDIVIDUAL IDIOCY INSURANCE FOR PROFIT

SmarterSafer.org is a national coalition that is made up of a diverse chorus of voices united in favor of environmentally responsible, fiscally sound approaches to natural catastrophe policy that promote public safety. [OCS: Note the rhetoric of the progressives.] The coalition believes that the Federal government has a role in encouraging and helping homeowners to undertake mitigation efforts to safeguard their homes against natural disasters. [OCS: There is nothing in the United States Constitution that makes the federal government responsible for the actions of its citizens, nor does it convey any role for directly interfering in matters relating to private property, its use, or its protection as a privately-owned asset.] At the same time, the coalition opposes measures that put people’s lives at risk at the expense of taxpayers. [OCS: this is nonsensical. The federal government is not responsible for the lives of individuals in ways that impinge on their constitutional rights. Government-issued insurance, guarantees, and other mechanisms like tax relief or credits is little more than wealth redistribution to purchase political power on behalf of the incumbent and controlling party. If anything, it is up to local and state governments to define appropriate zoning and building codes to respond to local conditions. And, since we can plainly see the corruption of politicians by developers, one needs to wonder who is policing the system?] Measures such as subsidizing artificially low rates for homeowners’ insurance policies help to encourage construction in environmentally sensitive and unsafe areas. [OCS: Environmentally sensitive is the code phrase for the power of the no-growth environmentalists who believe in population control, restrictions on industrialization, and most of all, a reduction in our standard of living to reduce our use of natural resources. As for artificially low rates, politicians avoid actuarially-sound policies because those great policies no longer sound so great when the public discovers the true costs involved and the excessive bureaucracy to administer these programs. I would also like to point out that many areas are made unsafe by the actions of the environmentalists and their captive politicians and bureaucrats. A prime example being the restriction on burning brush to clear the undergrowth – resulting in fuel-heavy super-fires. Or demanding that fires be extinguished with unionized personnel when a fire should be allowed to burn in uninhabited areas to reduce the fuel loads. How many of these politicians and environmentalists understand natural cycles and the renewing benefits of periodic fires?] The coalition is working to ensure that Congress does not incentivize people to live in harm’s way in places prone to hurricanes and floods. [OCS: Most of our population lives in areas prone to natural disasters: floods, fires, earthquakes, hurricanes, and tornadoes. People have traditionally accepted these risks without any governmental intervention. And so, the government should have no power to incentivize or de-incentivize human behavior for political purposes.] Coalition members strongly support reform of the National Flood Insurance Program. The program must be based on accurate maps, must charge risk-based rates, and must focus on mitigation. [OCS: Accurate disaster maps are helpful. One of my friends, the late Gerald Urner, needed to point out to the authorities that he lived on an island that could not be flooded and that his flood insurance policy – which did not cover storm surges – was useless. His position was that he should not be charged for living on an island or subsidize others who chose to live in dangerous areas. Risk-based rates are prudent. And mitigation is not the purview of the federal government. One might question why the politicians and bureaucratic policy makers allowed a portion of New Orleans to be re-built on land that was lower than sea-level if they are so concerned about natural disasters. Better to move the homes to higher ground and build-out a deep-water port.] These steps will ensure the program can continue to function, will protect people from flooding, and will protect taxpayers. [OCS: These steps will not protect people from flooding unless they are denied their constitutional right to live where they want to live in the pursuit of happiness. It may only protect them from the consequences of their actions. And, nothing protects the taxpayers from rapacious progressive politicians who use your money to purchase political power and influence.] The coalition supports a move toward risk-based, actuarial pricing for insurance which not only supports fiscally sustainable policies but helps those most at risk bear the costs and understand the real risk. [OCS: Why should the government take your money to help your neighbor bear the cost of their poor decision. Most likely, you are in a similar boat, but spared by fate from suffering the same catastrophe.] Coalition members also strongly support measures that would encourage and assist homeowners in taking mitigation steps to protect their homes against natural disasters. These include incentives like a hurricane mitigation tax credit and a new loan program that would provide low-interest loans to homeowners undertaking risk mitigation. [Once again, you see another enhancement of a government entitlement to provide special and lucrative considerations to the special interests. We saw what government-guaranteed loans did for the educational industry that keep raising rates because they were protected against the consequences of making bad loans. We saw the same crap at Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. We are seeing the subprime debacle play out at the FHA. All to the benefit of the special interests who privatize profits and socialize losses.]