DONALD TRUMP'S WEAPON OF MASS DISTRACTION ...

When Congress has failed to act on your initiatives, initiatives that you cannot coherently explain, throw crap against the wall …

This is how Trump’s loosey-goosey style works. It appears that Trump is not too concerned with the veracity of his assertions and often claims that this is what he heard from some unspecified person or media source. During the campaign, Trump had no problem lying, then lying about lying, and then when finally confronted with his words on videotape, claimed they were taken out of context, were misunderstood, or that he was innocently reacting to something he was told. In many cases, he simply threw out an unfounded allegation and claimed it ought to be investigated.

However, in this matter of wiretaps, it appears that the Obama Administration is complicit in wiretapping either Trump, his campaign, and his surrogates. We need to investigate this matter thoroughly as it appears that it was orchestrated or covered up, like so many other scandals, by the Department of Justice and the other agencies headed by Obama's appointees.

Never, even on the debate stage, did Trump provide substantive answers to policy questions. In fact, without a TelePrompTer, Trump is a one-trick pony. He can free-associate and hold an audience … but apparently, refuses to do his homework. It is certainly more entertaining for him to host a never-ending stream of visitors than study a policy book to understand the very policies he is promoting.

Bottom line …

Like Don Rickles, Trump is the master of insults, and without that weapon of mass distraction, everybody in the nation would quickly see that “there is no there there.” The Emperor’s new clothes are real, but the person wearing them is little more than a coat hanger.

Hopefully, both his style and behavior will change over time, and he will become more presidential.

We are so screwed.

